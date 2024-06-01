3 Body Problem Renewed for Two New Seasons to Complete the Story

The sci-fi thriller 3 Body Problem Season 1 was released on Netflix in March 2024. The complex storyline and strong performances helped the series grab worldwide attention. So, it’s no wonder that after two months, we heard the news of the series returning with a potent second season. However, at that time, we didn’t know that the streaming platform would renew the season not for one but for two seasons.

After Game of Thrones, Benioff and Weiss worked on 3 Body Problem. Alexander Woo also joined them for the amazing project. During the announcement of the second season’s renewal, the creators revealed that they had read all three books by Liu Cixin. They continued by saying that they were highly impressed by the storytelling and wanted to show the story in its entirety to the entire community. Back then they were unsure about the total number of seasons the streaming platform would allow them to work on. 3 Body Problem will tell the complete story of the seminal book series in Seasons 2 & 3. https://t.co/MUEjDxVDDV— Netflix Tudum (@NetflixTudum) June 1, 2024

On May 31, while announcing that the TV series would end with the third season, the creators couldn’t resist showing their excitement about the project. Weiss stated that the first season only included the parts they loved in the books, but the second season would finally include the most thrilling aspects of the books. To be precise, the creator said that “the vast majority of reasons we wanted to make this show are in Season 2.”

“We always wanted to get to the final page of the third book, and it’s thrilling to us that we will get to do just that.” –



Weiss (TUDUM by Netflix)

Fans loved Benioff and Weiss’s work in Game of Thrones, and with the first season of 3 Body Problem, everyone’s trust in them has even gotten stronger. That’s one of the reasons we can’t wait to witness what heights they can take the sci-fi franchise to in the upcoming seasons. The exact release dates for the next seasons are yet to be revealed, so let’s keep our fingers crossed and keep praying that the creators don’t take longer to deliver the finished product.