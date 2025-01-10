28 Years Laters: New Details Emerge About Cillian Murphy’s Involvement

The concept of zombies was born in 1932 and became one of the most popular horror genres in no time. However, in 2002, 28 Days Later was released and went against every trait of a traditional zombie movie so wonderfully, that it became a timeless classic. This movie is also considered to be one of the best works by Cillian Murphy and now after a massive gap of 23 years, we are finally moving closer to the release of 28 Years Later with people hoping that it turns out just as good as the original movie. We have some new details regarding 28 Years Later let’s look at them without further delay.

Cillian Murphy Is not in 28 Years Later but He Might Appear Later

When the trailer for 28 Years Later was released people spotted a zombie that looked oddly similar to Cillian, the star of the original 28 Days Later movie. This sent waves across the internet about Cillian Murphy’s involvement in 28 Years Later. However, later on, it was revealed by official sources that the zombie is not Cillian Murphy and he will not appear in the movie at any point.

Recently, the producer of the horror flick, Andrew Macdonald, confirmed while being interviewed by Empire that even though Cillian is not in 28 Years Later, he might appear in one of the next two movies yet to be made in the previously announced trilogy. He commented-

“We wanted him to be involved and he wanted to be involved. He is not in the first film, but I’m hoping there will be some Jim somewhere along the line. He’s involved at the moment as an executive producer and I would hope we can work with him in some way in the future in the trilogy.” – Andrew Macdonald, Producer of 28 Years Later

Even though it’s slightly disappointing that Cillian Murphy is just the executive producer as of now for 28 Years Later, knowing that he might appear in future projects renders me pretty hyped just thinking about how evolved and badass Jim would have become if he survived for so long. What do you guys think? Let us know in the comments and stay tuned for further updates!