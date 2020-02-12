Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and while everyone might probably be giving cliched gifts like roses and cards, why not consider gifting a tech product that will be useful for your significant other?

Well, Amazon has brought a Valentine’s Day Electronics gift shop with some interesting tech products and here, we will be taking a look at some of the best deals. Without further delay, let’s get started with the list.

1. GoPro Hero 8 Black

GoPro Hero 8 Black is one of the must-have gadgets for anyone interested in traveling and exploring new places. The action camera comes with a variety of interesting features including the ability to shoot 4K videos at 60FPS, and HyperSmooth 2.0 stabilization.

Buy GoPro Hero 8 Black (₹32,990)

2. Sony WH-1000XM3

Sony WH-1000XM3 is considered to be the industry standard when it comes to noise-canceling wireless headphones. It offers rich bass, excellent noise cancelation, a comfortable fit without hurting your ears, USB-C port, and much more. You can grab the headphone for just Rs.23,990 right now on Amazon.

Buy Sony WH-1000XM3 (₹23,990)

3. Mi Band 4

Xiaomi launched the Mi Band 4 last September with a 0.95-inch colored AMOLED display, music controls, and improved activity tracking. It has a 6-axis high precision sensor, heart-rate sensor, 5ATM water resistance, and much more. The gadget is priced at Rs.2,299 and you should consider getting one for your fitness enthusiast valentine.

Buy Mi Band 4 (₹2,299)

4. Honor Band 5

Honor Band 5 is another great option if you’re in the market for an affordable fitness band. It comes with a 0.95-inch AMOLED Color Screen display, 5ATM water resistance, sleep tracking, SpO2 Monitor for tracking oxygen saturation levels in the bloodstream, smart music & volume controls, and much more. The fitness band retails at Rs.2,299 on Amazon.

Buy Honor Band 5 (₹2,299)

5. JBL Flip 3 Stealth BT Speaker

If your valentine is a music lover, they would surely appreciate a Bluetooth speaker, and the JBL Flip 3 Stealth offers dual external passive bass radiators, IPX7 water resistance, and a playtime of up to 10 hours on a single charge. It comes with a sturdy build that could help prevent accidental damage. You can buy the JBL Flip 3 Stealth at Rs. 4,399 on Amazon.

Buy JBL Flip 3 Stealth (₹4,399)

6. boAt Stone 200 Speaker

If you’re on a tight budget, you might as well consider the boat Stone 200 speaker. It is a portable speaker with IPX6 water resistance, Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity. It offers a playtime of 10 hours and charges completely in 4 hours. The product is available to buy at Rs. 1,299.

Buy boAt Stone 200 (₹1,299)

7. Samsung Galaxy Tab A

Coming to tablets, the Galaxy Tab A offers a 10.1-inch display with 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution. There is an 8MP camera at the rear and a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calls. In terms of storage, the tablet comes with 32GB internal storage that is further expandable up to 512GB with the help of a microSD card slot. The tablet draws juice from a 6000mAh lithium-ion battery.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab A (₹13,499)

8. Apple MacBook Air

Despite having been launched back in 2017, the MacBook Air still remains to be one of the reputable choices for anyone interested to enter the Apple ecosystem and for normal users to fulfil all their basic computing needs. It comes with a 5th-gen i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB of SSD storage, and an incredible battery life, thanks to the optimization offered by macOS. Plus, it supports the latest macOS Catalina upgrade, so it won’t feel outdated by any measure.

Buy Apple MacBook Air (₹64,990)

9. Lenovo Ideapad S145

The Lenovo Ideapad S145 features a 15.6-inch full HD display with anti-glare technology. It is a thin and light laptop weighing 1.85kg. The laptop is powered by an 8th Gen Core Intel I5-8265U processor coupled with 8GB RAM. You get 1TB of hard drive storage with the laptop.

Buy Lenovo Ideapad S145 8th Gen (₹39,990)

10. SanDisk 500GB SSD

If you’re looking for storage solutions for your significant other, the SanDisk 500GB SSD offers high-speed transfers with up to 550MB/s read speeds. It is IP55-rated for water and dust resistance, meaning the gadget will keep up with your better half no matter how rough they use the product. It is priced at Rs. 7,299 on Amazon. If this one isn’t much to your fancy, you can also check out our article on the best external SSDs you can buy.

Buy SanDisk 500GB SSD (₹7,299)

So, those are our 10 picks from Amazon’s Valentine’s Day Electronics Gift Shop. Which one are you planning to gift your valentine? Let us know in the comments.