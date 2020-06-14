As the protest against racism continues in the US, many companies are showing banners and notes on their websites in solidarity for the movement. Amazon is one of those companies that is showing a banner on their website. Now, for this step, Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos got a lot of bashing emails from customers of other communities. In one of the responses, Bezos said that he is “happy to lose” customers like these.

The Amazon chief, last week, shared a screenshot of an email that claimed “all lives matter” and not just the black ones. So, showing a banner with the writing “Black lives matter” is offensive, as Amazon serves millions of customers across diverse communities. In response to this mail, Bezos stated that “‘Black Lives Matter’ doesn’t mean other lives don’t matter”. According to him, the banner just shows that he is supporting the ongoing movement against racism and his “stance won’t change”.

Two days after this post, Bezos shared another similar email from someone named Dave. However, this email contained a bunch of slangs and racial slurs.

Dave claims that he was placing an order on Amazon when he discovered Bezos’ statement of support for “Black Lives Matter”. So he canceled the order and stated that his “business relationship with [Bezos’ Amazon] is over”. Bezos did not reply to this email, but he shared his response in his Instagram post.

In the post, he claims that after the previous email, he has been receiving “a number of sickening responses”. According to the Amazon chief, “this sort of hate shouldn’t be allowed to hide in the shadows. It’s important to make it visible”.

And for Dave, Bezos stated, “you’re the kind of customer I’m happy to lose”.