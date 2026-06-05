“You Must Have Exclusive Content,” Xbox CEO Signals Exclusives Are Still Critical to the Platform’s Future

Lately, Xbox has been straying away from the traditional exclusivity route as its flagship titles are now coming to Sony’s PlayStation and Nintendo’s Switch consoles. This could change in the future as Xbox’s new CEO, Asha Sharma, emphasizes Xbox exclusives and reevaluates the multiplatform release strategy in a new interview.

Xbox CEO Suggests Exclusives Will Remain a Key Part of the Company’s Future

In the Bloomberg Tech livestream event, the new Xbox CEO was confronted with a major question about Xbox’s exclusivity. Asha Sharma says that they are currently facing a dilemma as a great publisher and platform. But she emphasizes that Xbox, as a platform, must have ‘exclusives’:

“It’s a tough topic. Look, we’re the number two publisher in the world, and in order to be a great publisher, you must have your games reach large audiences to play. At the same time, we’re increasingly becoming a platform, and in order to become a platform, you must have exclusive content and services”

@asha_shar on Xbox exclusive games: "We're looking at that very closely. I think we have to be very thoughtful about each title and how we want to think about it, and learn from similar cases in the industry" pic.twitter.com/10aTfxH5w2 — Xbox_Serious_X|S 🧬 🇺🇸 (@Xbox_Series_XS) June 4, 2026

Understandably, Xbox CEO finds themselves at a crossroads regarding Xbox exclusivity as they publish blockbuster titles like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. Asha Sharma has been working hard to take Xbox back to its glory days. The CEO has addressed years of missteps by reducing the Game Pass price, pulling the plug on Copilot Gaming for Xbox, etc.

Now, Xbox players are asking for stronger exclusive titles on the player voice platform. That is exactly why the Xbox boss is now seriously reassessing the exclusivity situation. “And so, we’re looking at that very closely. I think that we have to be very thoughtful about each title, on how we want to think about it, and learn from some similar cases in the industry, and that’s what we’re doing,” Asha Sharma said.

From now on, Xbox needs to rethink every one of its flagship titles, such as Fable, Gears of War, etc. Xbox fans who have been unhappy about Xbox’s multiplatform approach can relax now. With Asha Sharma aiming to bring the Xbox platform back to the spotlight, we can expect them to bring back the exclusive titles.

That said, what do you think about Asha’s new statement about Xbox’s exclusives? Let us know in the comments below.