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“You Must Have Exclusive Content,” Xbox CEO Signals Exclusives Are Still Critical to the Platform’s Future

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Asha Sharma in Bloomberg Tech interview
Image Credit: Bloomberg
In Short
  • Xbox CEO is reconsidering their approach to exclusivity.
  • The new CEO says that Xbox, as a platform, must have exclusive content and services.
  • At the same time, they have to think about every title as they are the No. 2 publisher in the world.
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Lately, Xbox has been straying away from the traditional exclusivity route as its flagship titles are now coming to Sony’s PlayStation and Nintendo’s Switch consoles. This could change in the future as Xbox’s new CEO, Asha Sharma, emphasizes Xbox exclusives and reevaluates the multiplatform release strategy in a new interview.

Xbox CEO Suggests Exclusives Will Remain a Key Part of the Company’s Future

In the Bloomberg Tech livestream event, the new Xbox CEO was confronted with a major question about Xbox’s exclusivity. Asha Sharma says that they are currently facing a dilemma as a great publisher and platform. But she emphasizes that Xbox, as a platform, must have ‘exclusives’:

“It’s a tough topic. Look, we’re the number two publisher in the world, and in order to be a great publisher, you must have your games reach large audiences to play. At the same time, we’re increasingly becoming a platform, and in order to become a platform, you must have exclusive content and services”

Understandably, Xbox CEO finds themselves at a crossroads regarding Xbox exclusivity as they publish blockbuster titles like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. Asha Sharma has been working hard to take Xbox back to its glory days. The CEO has addressed years of missteps by reducing the Game Pass price, pulling the plug on Copilot Gaming for Xbox, etc.

Now, Xbox players are asking for stronger exclusive titles on the player voice platform. That is exactly why the Xbox boss is now seriously reassessing the exclusivity situation. “And so, we’re looking at that very closely. I think that we have to be very thoughtful about each title, on how we want to think about it, and learn from some similar cases in the industry, and that’s what we’re doing,” Asha Sharma said.

From now on, Xbox needs to rethink every one of its flagship titles, such as Fable, Gears of War, etc. Xbox fans who have been unhappy about Xbox’s multiplatform approach can relax now. With Asha Sharma aiming to bring the Xbox platform back to the spotlight, we can expect them to bring back the exclusive titles.

That said, what do you think about Asha’s new statement about Xbox’s exclusives? Let us know in the comments below.

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Portrait of Ajith Kumar
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

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