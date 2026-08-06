Gears of War E-Day Early Access Beta Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

- The Early Access beta for Gears of War E-Day is set to start on August 6, 2026, at 12 PM PT.
- Players can only jump into the Early Access beta if they have pre-ordered the game or have an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate/PC Game Pass subscription.
- The Gears of War E-Day public open beta will begin on August 13 at 12 PM PT.
With fans eagerly counting down the days till the release of Gears of War E-Day, the developers are giving players a small taste of the action with an upcoming multiplayer beta. If you are looking forward to jumping into the fray once again, here’s a Gears of War E-Day beta countdown to help you out.
What Time Does Gears of War E-Day Early Access Beta Start?
The Early Access Beta for Gears of War E-Day will start on August 6, 2026, at 12 PM PT and run through August 10, 2026, at 10 AM PT. During this time, players who have pre-ordered Gears of War E-Day or have an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate / PC Game Pass subscription can play the game.
Here is a breakdown of the global access times for Gears of War E-Day Early Access Beta across major regions:
|Region
|Early Access Beta Start Time
|US West
|August 6, 2026 at 12:00 PM (PT)
|US East
|August 6, 2026 at 3:00 PM (ET)
|Brazil
|August 6, 2026 at 4:00 PM (BRT)
|UK
|August 6, 2026 at 8:00 PM (BST)
|Germany
|August 6, 2026 at 9:00 PM (CEST)
|France
|August 6, 2026 at 9:00 PM (CEST)
|South Africa
|August 6, 2026 at 9:00 PM (SAST)
|Turkey
|August 6, 2026 at 10:00 PM (TRT)
|Russia
|August 6, 2026 at 10:00 PM (MSK)
|UAE
|August 6, 2026 at 11:00 PM (GST)
|India
|August 7, 2026 at 12:30 AM (IST)
|Singapore
|August 7, 2026 at 3:00 AM (SGT)
|Philippines
|August 7, 2026 at 3:00 AM (PHT)
|China
|August 7, 2026 at 3:00 AM (CST)
|South Korea
|August 7, 2026 at 4:00 AM (KST)
|Japan
|August 7, 2026 at 4:00 AM (JST)
|Australia
|August 7, 2026 at 5:00 AM (AEST)
|New Zealand
|August 7, 2026 at 7:00 AM (NZST)
Gears of War E-Day Early Access Beta Countdown Timer
To help you keep track of the Gears of War E-Day Early Access Beta start time, here is a handy countdown timer that you can check back on:
Gears of War E-Day Early Access beta is now live!
When Does Gears of War E-Day Public Open Beta Start?
The Gears of War E-Day public open beta will start on August 13, 2026, at 12 PM PT and end on August 17, 2026, at 10 AM PT. This second weekend of beta access will open server access to all players on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC, which means players don’t need a pre-order or Xbox Game Pass subscription to jump into the beta.
Here is a detailed breakdown of the start time for the Gears of War E-Day public open beta around the world. You can also claim some free Gears of War E-Day Open Beta rewards by playing the game during this period:
|Region
|Public Open Beta Start Time
|US West
|August 13, 2026 at 12:00 PM (PT)
|US East
|August 13, 2026 at 3:00 PM (ET)
|Brazil
|August 13, 2026 at 4:00 PM (BRT)
|UK
|August 13, 2026 at 8:00 PM (BST)
|Germany
|August 13, 2026 at 9:00 PM (CEST)
|France
|August 13, 2026 at 9:00 PM (CEST)
|South Africa
|August 13, 2026 at 9:00 PM (SAST)
|Turkey
|August 13, 2026 at 10:00 PM (TRT)
|Russia
|August 13, 2026 at 10:00 PM (MSK)
|UAE
|August 13, 2026 at 11:00 PM (GST)
|India
|August 14, 2026 at 12:30 AM (IST)
|Singapore
|August 14, 2026 at 3:00 AM (SGT)
|Philippines
|August 14, 2026 at 3:00 AM (PHT)
|China
|August 14, 2026 at 3:00 AM (CST)
|South Korea
|August 14, 2026 at 4:00 AM (KST)
|Japan
|August 14, 2026 at 4:00 AM (JST)
|Australia
|August 14, 2026 at 5:00 AM (AEST)
|New Zealand
|August 14, 2026 at 7:00 AM (NZST)
Gears of War E-Day Public Open Beta Countdown Timer
Here is a countdown timer to help you track the start time of the Gears of War E-Day public open beta:
Gears of War E-Day public open beta is now live!
Will you be heading into the Early Access beta for Gears of War E-Day? Or will you be waiting for the open beta to come around? Tell us in the comments below!
The Gears of War E-Day Early Access beta will start on August 6, 2026, at 12 PM PT.
The Gears of War E-Day public open beta is set to begin on August 13, 2026, at 12 PM PT.