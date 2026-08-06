Gears of War E-Day Early Access Beta Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

With fans eagerly counting down the days till the release of Gears of War E-Day, the developers are giving players a small taste of the action with an upcoming multiplayer beta. If you are looking forward to jumping into the fray once again, here’s a Gears of War E-Day beta countdown to help you out.

What Time Does Gears of War E-Day Early Access Beta Start?

The Early Access Beta for Gears of War E-Day will start on August 6, 2026, at 12 PM PT and run through August 10, 2026, at 10 AM PT. During this time, players who have pre-ordered Gears of War E-Day or have an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate / PC Game Pass subscription can play the game.

Image Credit: Xbox

Here is a breakdown of the global access times for Gears of War E-Day Early Access Beta across major regions:

Region Early Access Beta Start Time US West August 6, 2026 at 12:00 PM (PT) US East August 6, 2026 at 3:00 PM (ET) Brazil August 6, 2026 at 4:00 PM (BRT) UK August 6, 2026 at 8:00 PM (BST) Germany August 6, 2026 at 9:00 PM (CEST) France August 6, 2026 at 9:00 PM (CEST) South Africa August 6, 2026 at 9:00 PM (SAST) Turkey August 6, 2026 at 10:00 PM (TRT) Russia August 6, 2026 at 10:00 PM (MSK) UAE August 6, 2026 at 11:00 PM (GST) India August 7, 2026 at 12:30 AM (IST) Singapore August 7, 2026 at 3:00 AM (SGT) Philippines August 7, 2026 at 3:00 AM (PHT) China August 7, 2026 at 3:00 AM (CST) South Korea August 7, 2026 at 4:00 AM (KST) Japan August 7, 2026 at 4:00 AM (JST) Australia August 7, 2026 at 5:00 AM (AEST) New Zealand August 7, 2026 at 7:00 AM (NZST)

Gears of War E-Day Early Access Beta Countdown Timer

To help you keep track of the Gears of War E-Day Early Access Beta start time, here is a handy countdown timer that you can check back on:

Gears of War E-Day Early Access beta begins in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Gears of War E-Day Early Access beta is now live!

When Does Gears of War E-Day Public Open Beta Start?

The Gears of War E-Day public open beta will start on August 13, 2026, at 12 PM PT and end on August 17, 2026, at 10 AM PT. This second weekend of beta access will open server access to all players on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC, which means players don’t need a pre-order or Xbox Game Pass subscription to jump into the beta.

Image Credit: Xbox

Here is a detailed breakdown of the start time for the Gears of War E-Day public open beta around the world. You can also claim some free Gears of War E-Day Open Beta rewards by playing the game during this period:

Region Public Open Beta Start Time US West August 13, 2026 at 12:00 PM (PT) US East August 13, 2026 at 3:00 PM (ET) Brazil August 13, 2026 at 4:00 PM (BRT) UK August 13, 2026 at 8:00 PM (BST) Germany August 13, 2026 at 9:00 PM (CEST) France August 13, 2026 at 9:00 PM (CEST) South Africa August 13, 2026 at 9:00 PM (SAST) Turkey August 13, 2026 at 10:00 PM (TRT) Russia August 13, 2026 at 10:00 PM (MSK) UAE August 13, 2026 at 11:00 PM (GST) India August 14, 2026 at 12:30 AM (IST) Singapore August 14, 2026 at 3:00 AM (SGT) Philippines August 14, 2026 at 3:00 AM (PHT) China August 14, 2026 at 3:00 AM (CST) South Korea August 14, 2026 at 4:00 AM (KST) Japan August 14, 2026 at 4:00 AM (JST) Australia August 14, 2026 at 5:00 AM (AEST) New Zealand August 14, 2026 at 7:00 AM (NZST)

Gears of War E-Day Public Open Beta Countdown Timer

Here is a countdown timer to help you track the start time of the Gears of War E-Day public open beta:

Gears of War E-Day public open beta begins in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Gears of War E-Day public open beta is now live!

Will you be heading into the Early Access beta for Gears of War E-Day? Or will you be waiting for the open beta to come around? Tell us in the comments below!