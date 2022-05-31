Xiaomi F2 Smart TVs with Amazon Fire TV Introduced in the UK

Xiaomi has introduced the new F2 smart TVs in the UK and these are the first ones by the company to come with support for Amazon Fire TV instead of running the Android TV OS. These new smart TVs come with a sleek design and fall in the affordable price range. Here’s a look at their price, features, and more.

Xiaomi F2 Smart TVs: Specs and Features

The Xiaomi F2 TVs come in three screen size options: 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch. All three variants come with a sleek bezel-less design and support 4K Ultra HD. Plus, the models come with a 60Hz refresh rate, MEMC support, and the WCG technology for better color reproduction and also support HDR10. The TVs come equipped with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

The Amazon Fire TV UI allows access to a plethora of apps via the Amazon Appstore like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, and more. And then there’s access to Alexa that can enable the smart voice control to change channels, adjust volume, open apps, and more. Other smart home devices can also be controlled via this functionality.

Xiaomi’s F2 smart TVs also come with 4 HDMI 2.1 ports with ALLM functionality, which can very well enable gaming. The TVs come with support for a response time of up to 6ms. which can further ensure a smooth gaming session.

Additionally, the TVs come with 2 12W speakers and support Surround Sound by Dolby and DTS. Other details include Wi-Fi support, Bluetooth support, USB, Ethernet, and more.

Price and Availability

The Xiaomi F2 smart TVs are priced at £339 (~ Rs 28,100) for the 43-inch model, £379 (~ Rs 31,500) for the 50-inch variant, and £424 (~ Rs 35,200) for the 55-inch model. Post June 6, the prices will jump to £399, £449, and £499, respectively.

All three models are now listed on Amazon UK’s website but are currently temporarily out of stock. There’s no word when they will be available again and if they will reach other markets, including India.