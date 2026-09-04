Xbox Game Pass Is Putting Monthly Limits on Cloud Gaming from November Onward

Xbox is introducing a major change to how accessible cloud gaming is through its Xbox Game Pass plans. Starting November 2026, Microsoft will introduce limitations, offering only a fixed number of free cloud gaming hours for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

In an official blog post, Xbox announced that cloud gaming hours are being limited for all Game Pass tiers: Essential, Premium, and Ultimate. Depending on the tier, subscribers will be given a set number of hours, which are:

Game Pass Ultimate: 15 hours

15 hours Game Pass Premium: 10 hours

10 hours Game Pass Essential: 5 hours

Xbox expects this change to only impact about 4% of its Game Pass subscribers. Once the specified number of hours has been used, players (non-subscribers and subscribers) can purchase additional cloud gaming time through the Xbox Store. It would seem that the Xbox’s Disc to Digital feature is not the only major change being implemented.

Image Credit: Xbox

Pricing, purchasing options, and other factors related to cloud gaming hours will vary. Xbox states the change is necessary as cloud gaming costs increase as usage and playtime grow. Monthly limits will help maintain reliability and performance. On a side note, it is unfortunate to see Cyberpunk 2077 leaving Xbox Game Pass soon.

Xbox also acknowledged the fact that these changes could mean a higher cost for some Xbox Game Pass subscribers. The company will monitor player feedback and may make adjustments after the changes take effect.

On the bright side, cloud gaming will allow Xbox One owners to play eligible Xbox Series X|S games without the need to upgrade their hardware. Hopefully, this will also be true when Xbox’s Project Helix is released.

That said, it is left to be seen how this impacts players, as many subscribers have already begun to complain on social media about these changes being undesirable.