Microsoft has announced plans to launch exclusive Xbox-only games every few months. In an interview to GamesRadar, the head of Xbox Game Studios, Matt Booty, said that the company believes it would be able to churn out new, first-party Xbox games every 3-4 months without compromising on quality. “We feel really good heading into 2020. We’ve got a goal of being able to deliver a game, roughly, every three to four months”, he said.

He, however, rejected any notion that there’s been a shift in the company’s policy in looking beyond third-party Xbox games to focus on in-house titles. “I don’t think there’s been a shift … Sarah Bond, who leads our third-party team, is out there day in and day out working with our third-party partners … I think you would hear an equal amount of talk about first-party, third-party, and [email protected] It’s just that, lately, we felt a little more proud about talking about what we’ve got going on with first-party”, he said.

Sadly, though, Booty didn’t reveal anything new about the next-gen Xbox console – ‘Project Scarlett‘ – that’s been confirmed to launched next year. He did, however, claimed that the device will have the largest launch line-up of any Xbox system because any game that runs on an Xbox One will run on Scarlett. “You’re not porting to a different operating system; you’re not porting to a different graphics API; you’re just running an Xbox game, right? So we hope that that’s a big advantage in terms of our initial content library”, he said.

He also tried to reassure Xbox One users that their current-gen Xbox console won’t be consigned to the bins of obscurity with the release of the new device next year, saying: “We want people to feel comfortable investing in Xbox (irrespective of whether) you’re going to go buy an Xbox One S or next fall you’re going to go buy a Scarlett. (The) content library that you invest in is going to go forward (with you], so that you don’t have to feel like you’re making a choice between generations”.