Fallout 3 and New Vegas Are Reportedly Getting Remasters And Fans are Losing It

Concrete information about a Fallout 3 remaster surfaced back in 2023 after a financial forecast from Microsoft (presented as part of an FTC hearing) surfaced online. The document confirmed that Bethesda was working on a modern re-release of the iconic 2008 RPG, but we haven’t heard anything about the project since. This has changed following a fresh report from an Xbox insider, which confirms that the remaster is still on track.

But that’s not all, as the insider has also claimed that Obsidian’s Fallout: New Vegas (easily the most beloved title in the franchise) will also be receiving the remaster treatment. The release windows for both projects are currently unknown, although we do have an idea of their scope.

Fallout 3 and New Vegas Remasters Will Be Similar to Oblivion Remastered

Image Credit: Bethesda

As revealed by Windows Central’s Jez Corden, Fallout 3 and New Vegas will be receiving remasters in the same vein as 2025’s The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered. Developed by Virtuos, the title rejuvenated Bethesda’s 2006 classic through shiny new visuals and key updates to crucial gameplay systems. This included fresh assets, combat improvements, a redesigned skill system, and even a sprint mechanic.

That last upgrade could be especially useful in both of these 360-era Fallout games, since they don’t feature a sprint mechanic by default. As for the visual enhancements, the developers will have to be increasingly careful while touching up the color palette, as the sickly look of both titles, Fallout 3 in particular, plays a major role in bolstering the wasteland’s atmosphere.

Speaking of the devs, the studio behind both remasters is currently unknown. With Bethesda preoccupied with the Elder Scrolls VI and Fallout 5, the task should logically fall to Virtuos, although nothing is confirmed at the moment. On the New Vegas front, Obsidian is reportedly working on at least four new projects, so its plates are also full.

As mentioned earlier, there are no concrete details on when these remasters will be released. A mysterious timer on the interactive website of Amazon Prime’s Fallout Season 2 has players praying for an official announcement when the clock hits zero. But according to Corden, this will not be the case.

Nevertheless, what are you hoping to see in the upcoming Fallout 3 and New Vegas remasters? Let us know in the comments.