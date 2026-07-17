GTA 6 Will Cross $5 Billion in Sales During Launch Week, Predicts Analyst

A new report has come forward with projections that GTA 6 could generate $3.25 billion to $5.2 billion in sales during opening week. The report comes from an analyst at market research firm Newzoo, who backs these numbers with data like the performance of Rockstar’s previous titles. In addition to this, the report also squashed some rumors surrounding the game’s “absurd” pre-order numbers.

Report Suggests GTA 6 Sales Could Blow Past Other Rockstar Titles

In a new report shared by Ronan Patrick, a management consultant at Newzoo, it was revealed that GTA 6 is tracking for record-breaking numbers during launch week. However, the report also laid some exaggerated social media claims to rest. The report states, “The first week of preorders generated an estimated $260 million in global digital spending, the largest opening Newzoo has observed. For a title launching in November 2026, the scale of demand this far ahead of release is rare.”

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Needless to say, these are absolutely unprecedented numbers for any game in history. However, Patrick was also quick to address some misinformation regarding GTA 6 pre-order sales figures, stating: “Contrary to social media reports, GTA 6 has not done a billion dollars in preorders 21 weeks out. This is absurd. Given how preorder curves look, nothing ever has and nothing ever will in the near future.”

While the report does temper some wild rumors, the official projections for GTA 6 still blow all other GTA titles out of the water. Going off previous trends, like GTA 5’s massive player base, Patrick explained that Rockstar’s upcoming title could easily cross the multi-billion dollar threshold, stating: “Run that figure through the plausible band of preorder curves, and GTA 6 is on track to book between $3.25 billion and $5.2 billion in week-one launch revenue.”

He went on to claim that, even with conservative numbers being at play, GTA 6 is bound to front-load harder than any other title in the Newzoo dataset.

Even with the announcement of a $100 Ultimate Edition for GTA 6, it looks like nothing can ruin the commercial success Rockstar has set itself up for. While an exact sales number will only become clear once the game releases, the title will easily set a new landmark in global entertainment when it launches on November 19, 2026.