Windows 11 Gets New Privacy Auditing Feature; Here’s What It Does!

Microsoft is adding a privacy-centric feature to Windows 11 called Privacy Auditing. The feature will tell users about the apps that access a PC’s camera, microphone, and more hardware components that are considered sensitive and if compromised, can cause raise privacy concerns. Here are the details to know.

Windows 11 New Privacy Feature Introduced

Microsoft’s VP of OS Security and Enterprise recently, David Westin, recently highlighted the new Privacy Auditing feature, which will help people see a history of the ‘sensitive’ devices accessed by the various apps available. This will help people keep a track of the hardware permissions given to an app so that further changes can be made. New Windows 11 Privacy Auditing features allow you to see history of sensitive device access like the Microphone pic.twitter.com/vq3IJkAIMO— David Weston (DWIZZZLE) (@dwizzzleMSFT) June 16, 2022

This Windows 11 feature is similar to Apple’s App Privacy Report, which was launched with iOS 15 last year. This functionality lets people see the kind of permissions apps have got. This was recently introduced for the Google Play Store as the Data Safety section.

Windows 11’s Privacy Auditing feature will also provide information on the data collected by the apps. This includes whether or not they have accessed the screenshots, messages, location data, and more.

You should know that the new Windows 11 feature will be initially available as a test and will eventually reach all users. It is part of the Dev Channel. If you are an Insider, you can easily head to the App Permissions option in the Privacy & security settings to access the feature. It remains to be seen when it will be available for all users.

We will let you know once this happens, so, stay tuned. Also, do share your thoughts on this new Windows 11 feature in the comments below.