Windows 11 Build 22000.739 with Windows Spotlight Starts Rolling Out

Microsoft, as is usual, has started rolling out a new update for Windows 11 to stable users as part of its Patch Tuesday update. This means that stable Windows 11 users should receive a new OTA update in the form of KB5014697. This update is a mandatory update and needs to be installed by all Windows 11 users. Let’s take a look at the details about it below.

Windows 11 Build 22000.739: What’s New?

The new KB5014697 update takes the Windows 11 build number to 22000.739 and adds a few new features and changes. For starters, users will be getting Windows Spotlight for Desktop with this update. This means that they will be able to set Windows Spotlight as their desktop background and get a new wallpaper with additional information every day.

This feature has existed for the Windows lock screen since Windows 10 and was rolled out to Windows 11 Insiders last month. Even non-Insiders received the feature with an optional cumulative update late last month.

There are other improvements too such as the widgets panel now appearing on the right monitor when you are using multiple displays. Microsoft has also fixed blurry icons in search results. Plus, the file transfer speed has also been improved with this update.

Other than these, the Redmond giant has addressed various security issues in Windows 11 and added their fixes. You can check out the official changelog on Microsoft’s website to learn more about it. Most of the changes are the ones introduced with the KB5014019 update. So, you can check out its changelog too for a better idea.

So, if you are a Windows 11 user, you can go to the Settings menu and check for updates in the Windows Update section to get the new KB5014697 update. It is worth mentioning that it is a mandatory update and will be installed automatically eventually. You can also get it from Microsoft’s Update Catalog and manually install it on your system to take the Windows 11 build number to 22000.739.