When Will My Samsung Galaxy Device Get One UI 4 Update in India?

Samsung recently started rolling out One UI 4 based on Android 12 for the Galaxy S21, S21+, and the S21 Ultra. Alongside the announcement, the company revealed a list of Samsung Galaxy phones eligible for the One UI 4 update. The South Korean tech giant has now shared the exact timeline of the One UI 4 update for its Galaxy devices in India.

Samsung shared the One UI 4.0 update roadmap as a notice through its Members app. As you might be aware by now, Samsung promises three years of Android updates to its flagships and four years of security patches to select Galaxy devices. With that out of the way, check out when your Galaxy device will get One UI 4 update in India below:

December 2021 Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Galaxy S21 5G Galaxy S21+ 5G Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G



January 2022 Galaxy Fold Galaxy S10e Galaxy S10 Galaxy S10+ Galaxy Note10 Galaxy Note10+ Galaxy S10 Lite Galaxy Z Flip Galaxy S20 Galaxy S20+ Galaxy Note10 Lite Galaxy Note20 Galaxy S20 FE Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G Galaxy Z Fold2 5G/LTE Galaxy S20 FE 5G

February 2022 Galaxy Tab S7+ Galaxy Tab S7 Galaxy A52 Galaxy A52s 5G Galaxy A72

April 2022 Galaxy Tab S6 Galaxy A71 Galaxy A51 Galaxy A32 Galaxy F62 Galaxy Tab S7 FE

May 2022 Galaxy A31 Galaxy M31 Galaxy M21 Galaxy M31s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Galaxy A22 5G Galaxy F22 Galaxy F42 5G Galaxy M21 2021 Edition Galaxy M32 Galaxy M32 5G Galaxy M42 5G Galaxy M52 5G

June 2022 Galaxy A21s Galaxy M51 Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) Galaxy F41 Galaxy A22 Galaxy F12 Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

July 2022 Galaxy M11 Galaxy M01 Galaxy A12 Galaxy F02s Galaxy M02s Galaxy M02 Galaxy A03s Galaxy M12



One UI 4 offers exciting new changes, including the wallpaper-based theming system, customizable widgets, privacy dashboard, and much more. You can go through our article on the best One UI 4.0 features for a deep dive into everything Samsung has added to its custom skin this time around. So, has your Samsung device made the cut, and are you excited to use One UI 4? Share your thoughts in the comments.