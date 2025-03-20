WhatsApp Web Getting a Visual Upgrade with Pitch Black Dark Theme

While WhatsApp on Android and iPhone receive new features every month, the web client doesn’t get as much love. However, the popular messaging app has just pushed an update, bringing a much-needed update to the overall theme of WhatsApp Web, and it is available for everyone.

If you frequently visit WhatsApp Web (website) then you will be welcomed with a new dark theme, which looks similar to the one on WhatsApp’s desktop app. It ditches the previous palette for a more pitch black color, which helps to highlight the green in the UI.

Image Credit: WABetaInfo

The search bar at the top also appears rounded, with some UI elements slightly shifted to take up less space. This sits well with the current theme on Android, iPhone and desktop version of WhatsApp. Besides the theme, not else has been changed in a drastic manner.

All your options, chats, communities, and status updates are still in place. So you won’t feel too out of touch with the new color palette. That said, I am highly anticipating WhatsApp bringing their new chat themes to the web client as well. This will open up more customizations and offer a more consistent experience throughout different devices.

This new theme is gradually rolling out to everyone, so if you haven’t received it yet, then you should in the coming days. Do you use WhatsApp Web? If so then what are your thoughts about this new theme? Let us know in the comments below.