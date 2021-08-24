After testing a new payment shortcut, a new 90-day option for disappearing messages, and improving its audio and video calling features, WhatsApp has now started beta testing new design elements for its app on Android. This includes new colors, icons, and a few quality-of-life changes.

Recently discovered by reputable WhatsApp tipster WABetaInfo, the design elements are included in the latest WhatsApp beta v2.21.18.1 on Android. With this update, the app has added slightly different colors for its chat screen, status bar, chat bubbles, and background, both for light and dark themes. Moreover, instead of the “Type a message” placeholder in the text field, WhatsApp now shows “Message” for users.

The new colors appear to be lighter than the previous ones. They are most visible on the chat screen, where WhatsApp has added a lighter green color for the chat bubbles. Other than this, the background wallpaper and the color of the message box now appear darker than before in the dark theme.

Furthermore, WhatsApp has added new colors to some of the other elements of its app on Android. This includes a new color for the status-ring of users and a lighter shade of green for the navigation bar in the light theme.

Other than this, WhatsApp has also added new icons for the chat share sheet. Plus, the update brings back the ability to check the creation date for groups, which the company removed from its app previously.

So, if you want to see the new colors, new share sheet icons, and the other new design elements, you can download the latest WhatsApp beta on your Android device. The new colors are expected to roll out to global users with a public update soon.