Wakanda and Fantastic Four Appear in New Avengers: Doomsday Trailer

Marvel is not holding back when it comes to fueling the anticipation boiling in the fandom regarding Avengers: Doomsday. Previously, we received two teasers, one featuring Captain America, aka Steve Rogers, followed by Thor. As the dust settled around these two projects, Marvel then released another teaser featuring the X-Men. Now, we have a brand new teaser from Avengers: Doomsday that brings a rather unexpected team-up as Wakanda introduces itself to the Fantastic Four.

New Avengers: Doomsday Teaser Features Shuri, M’Baku, and Ben

Image Credit: Marvel Studios (via X/Marvel Studios, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

The new clip for Avengers: Doomsday might just feature the largest number of characters we have seen yet for the upcoming movie. The clip starts with a monologue from Shuri, and we get to see multiple shots of her. Then we get a split-second frame of Namor, followed by that of M’Baku, who is now the unchallenged king of Wakanda.

However, the real surprise comes when we get to see him introducing himself to none other than Ben Grimm, AKA The Thing from the Fantastic Four. It appears that the Fantastic Four ship we saw by the end of Thunderbolts was, in fact transporting the team from their timeline to the main MCU continuity.

However, instead of the Fantastic Four being introduced to the new Avengers first, the teaser of Avengers: Doomsday suggests they somehow landed in Wakanda. We can’t be certain of this yet because there could be multiple things going on here. So, we will have to wait for more details to actually figure out what is going on here, and as soon as we do, you all will be hearing from us again. Till then, stay tuned!