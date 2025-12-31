Chris Hemsworth’s Thor Gets Latest Avengers Doomsday Trailer

A massive parade of superheroes is set to return in Avengers: Doomsday later this year. While the fans wait for a full-length trailer, Marvel is giving us bite-sized teasers featuring anticipated heroes that will be part of the roster. All this began with a Captain America trailer, and today, the teaser trailer for Avengers Doomsday features none other than Chris Hemsworth’s Thor.

Thor and Daughter Show up in Second Avengers Doomsday Teaser Trailer

The Thor Avengers Doomsday trailer was released to the public last week in theaters, attached to the Avatar: Fire and Ash screening. Now, it has finally been uploaded to the Marvel YouTube channel.

In this clip, we see Thor with Stormbreaker sitting on his knee and asking his late father, Odin, and his forefathers for his blessing and strength to come back home from a battle to his daughter, played by Chris Hemsworth’s actual daughter, India. In the trailer, we see him pray by saying,

“Father…all my life, I have answered every call…o honor, duty, to war. But now fate has given me something I never sought…a child…a life untouched by the storm.Lend me the strength of the All-Fathers…so that I may fight once more.Defeat one more enemy and return home to her. Not as a warrior but as warmth.To teach her not battle but stillness. The kind I never knew. Please Father heed my words.”

An interesting thing to notice here is that the first two teasers we have come across for Avengers: Doomsday revolve entirely around children. This points towards a possible plot point where the story of Avengers: Doomsday could have something to do with the heroes’ children.

I mention this because we also saw Doctor Doom taking an interest in baby Franklin Richards in the post-credits scene for The Fantastic Four (2025). Also, we have been introduced to Steve’s child, and now, we have Thor talking about his daughter to Odin.

So, let’s wait and see what all this comes down to once we get the full-length trailer of Avengers Doomsday.