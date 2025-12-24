Home > News > DunesDay: Warner Bros. Maintains ‘DUNE 3’ Release Date Despite Clash with ‘Avengers Doomsday’

DunesDay: Warner Bros. Maintains ‘DUNE 3’ Release Date Despite Clash with ‘Avengers Doomsday’

Aparna Ukil
Comments 0
Dune and Avengers Doomsday
Image Credit: X (@dunemovie /@Avengers)
In Short
  • Avengers: Doomsday will be released on December 18, 2026, and Warner Bros. has claimed the same date for Dune 3.
  • As per the sources, the studio is in no mood to step back despite the competition.
  • The coming year will certainly see one of the biggest box-office clashes in the history.

Following the tremendous success of Dune 2, it seems Warner Bros. believes that it has created a cultural momentum that will help it to stand its ground, no matter how big the competition is. Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming film surely has great potential, but does it have a chance to win against the Marvel film that will be released on the same day? It seems Warner Bros. is confident enough to give the world one of the biggest box-office clashes in recent years.

Dune 3 and Avengers Doomsday Set to Release on December 18, 2026

Paul Atreides in Dune
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures (X/@dunemovie)

2023 gave us Barbenheimer and it looks like the coming year will bless the community with Dunesday. With both the films being parts of the juggernaut franchises, fans will be treated to a day of movie marathon in the holiday season of 2026. In the recent episode of The Hot Mic and Matt Belloni’s The Town Podcast, it was revealed that Warner Bros. is in no mood to shift the release date for Dune 3, as they claimed it first. Well, it seems they are not at all worried about the competition, which is Avengers Doomsday.

Dune has cemented itself as one of the movie franchises meant to be experienced in theaters. Be it the cinematography, the soundtrack and everything, the movies of this franchise make sense when watched on the big screens. Well, on the other hand, Avengers: Doomsday is going to be really big, as following Endgame, the franchise had a shaky run. So, after years of waiting, fans will finally be able to meet Steve Rodgers and Robert Downey Jr., and it still feels unreal.

For the time being, none of the studios has backed out of the release slate. So, until any official announcement regarding it surfaces, let’s say that the next year will end with a bang. Also, it means that both movies will bleed our pockets dry by releasing on the same day.

Related Articles
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Cast and Characters
Aparna Ukil Dec 19, 2025
Avengers Doomsday: Who Is Captain America’s Kid in the Trailer?
Shashank Shakya Dec 23, 2025
Spider-Man Brand New Day Leaked Trailer Reveals a Major Detail About Sadie Sink’s Character
Shashank Shakya Dec 17, 2025
Avengers Doomsday Trailer Leaked Online: Here’s What We Know (No Spoilers)
Anmol Sachdeva Dec 15, 2025
#Tags
#Marvel#Dune
Aparna Ukil

Aparna is a Senior Entertainment Writer at Beebom with 4 years of experience in the industry. Specializing in Jujutsu Kaisen and everything horror, she brings in-depth insights and a passion for storytelling to her coverage. Recently, she has interviewed Abby Trott, the voice actress behind Demon Slayer's Nezuko and Dandadan's Momo, delivering exclusive content for fans. Previously, she contributed her expertise to some notable publications including Sportskeeda, Dexerto, and Forever Geek, honing her craft in entertainment journalism.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...