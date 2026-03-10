Lewis Pullman on Avengers: Doomsday “It’s Not Just a Cameo Fest”

After days of being off camera and away from interviews, Lewis Pullman has finally opened up about his experience of being a part of the cast of Avengers: Doomsday. Even though he did not reveal a lot about the project, he did reveal a few details regarding his experience and what we can expect from the upcoming movie. Lewis Pullman joined the MCU as Bob Reynolds, AKA The Sentry in the Thunderbolts, and after becoming a fan favourite, he is set to return in Avengers: Doomsday. So, without further ado, let’s dive right into everything we have from the actor.

Avengers: Doomsday is Character Rich, Not Cameo Rich

Image Credit: Marvel Studios (via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

While talking to Esquire, Lewis Pullman emphasised that while the cast brings in a significant amount of talented actors, the movie is way more than just a cameo fest, as previously seen in Deadpool and Wolverine.

He revealed that every single character featured in the movie has their own moments and character arcs. Pullman continued by saying that the Russo Brothers took great care of the fact that every member of Avengers Doomsday’s cast gets to work with one another, and no one is just sitting in the background. In his statement, Lewis said-

“Every character has their moment that builds the dimensions of them, The Russo brothers did that so well. They do not want anyone just sitting in the background. They really took to heart the responsibility of having some of the best actors in the world all together. There’s a lot of really exciting pair-ups that happen. A lot of fans will be really excited. It’s so fun to dream about. What if A and B would work together? Would B and D would work together? You get to see a lot of those fantasies come into fruition.”

Other than that, he also joked about the secrecy you have to maintain while working with Marvel, saying how funny it is that even though you say things, you have to frame your words in a way that it feels like you said nothing. He commented-

“Talking about Marvel is always such a funny dance of saying nothing while still words are coming out of your mouth,”

Looking at everything Lewis Pullman had to say, it only adds to the fact that Avengers: Doomsday is undoubtedly shaping up to be the most ambitious project from Marvel. Now, all that’s left to see is if the Russo Brothers live up to the expectations of every Marvel fan with their work. So let’s wait for December 18, 2026, for the movie to hit the theaters.