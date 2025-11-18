Sadie Sink Confirmed to Join Avengers: Secret Wars After Her Role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The upcoming Avengers movies might just be one of the biggest things superhero cinema has to offer. The anticipation and wait among fans for both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars is through the roof, which is also the reason for Marvel to keep everything under tight wraps, but through all the secrecy, a new detail has surfaced. Sadie Sink, who has joined Marvel with Spider-Man: Brand New Day, will also be seen in the cast of Avengers: Secret Wars, and here is everything you need to know about it.

Who Is Sadie Sink Playing in Avengers: Secret Wars?

Image Credit: Lev Radin/Shutterstock

According to a recent report brought to us by Deadline, it is now confirmed that Sadie Sink will appear in Avengers: Secret Wars. As of now, we don’t know who Sadie Sink will be playing in the movie, but there is a good chance that she will appear in the same role she will play in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Baz Bamigboye from Deadline talked about how he is eager to know what role Sadie Sink would play in Brand New Day, but he has no idea. But what he does know for a fact is that she will be seen in the new Avengers movie in his piece, Baz writes-

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to open on July 31. There has been much speculation about the role Sink has in the Spidey film, and frankly, I do not know the answer, but I do know that she’ll join the cast of the next Avengers picture that shoots here in London later in 2026.”

Now, even though it has not been explicitly mentioned that the Avengers movie referred to here is Secret Wars, considering that it says “next Avengers picture that shoots here in London later in 2026” and Avengers: Doomsday has already finished filming, it points clearly towards the next one in line. So, do you have any guesses who she could be playing? Let us know in the comments.