Vincent D’Onofrio Shares Disappointing News For Kingpin’s MCU Appearance

When we think of street-level villains in movies and TV shows, the name of Kingpin, played by Vincent D’Onofrio, easily makes the top 5. We all know how massive a menace he is and has been for Daredevil since the series first aired on Netflix, and now, he has returned in Daredevil: Born Again. However, with D’Onofrio’s return, fans have been speculating that we might get to see him in Spider-Man 4 as Kingpin. Even though that would be infinitely cool, an update shared by Vincent D’Onofrio regarding Kingpin’s MCU appearance is rather disappointing.

Will Kingpin be in Spider-Man 4?

Image Credit: Marvel Studios (via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

Vincent D’Onofrio recently appeared on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, where he was asked if there was a chance for Kingpin to appear in the MCU, more specifically, in Spider-Man 4. To this, Vincent D’Onofrio responded by saying that he is not positive about Kingpin’s appearance in the MCU. Due to ownership issues, his character can only appear in television shows. So, as far as we know, Kingpin will not be in Spider-Man 4. In his comment, he said-

“The only thing I know is not positive, it’s a very hard thing to do for Marvel to use my character. It’s a very hard thing to do because of ownership and stuff. Right now, I’m only usable for television series, different kinds of series, whatever it is, but not even a one-off Fisk movie or anything like that. It’s all caught up in rights and stuff. I don’t know when that would work out, or if it would ever work out at all, actually, really”

So, with that being said, it’s pretty clear that as of now, we will only get to see Kingpin in Daredevil: Born Again, and maybe some other Marvel TV shows. However, nothing is impossible when it comes to Marvel, so there’s still a chance that we might get to see Kingpin in the MCU in some future project. So, let’s wait and see what happens and stay tuned with us for more updates!