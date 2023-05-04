You Can Now Easily Verify Your Mobile Number, Email ID Linked to Aadhaar

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) announced a facility that allows the netizens of India to verify the mobile number and email id associated with their Aadhaar card. This is a handy feature that will positively impact lakhs of Indian citizens. So, keep reading below for more info.

Verify Your Aadhaar-Linked Mobile and Email on Web & App

This latest development from UIDAI comes in the light that Indians are often unaware or confused about the number or email id linked to their Aadhar. This facility will also let citizens update their mobile number and email address if they wish to. But, to link your email id and mobile number with your Aadhar card, you will be required to visit your nearest Aadhar center.

To further explain this facility, UIDAI stated in a statement, “Residents were worried that Aadhaar OTP might be going to some other mobile number. Now, with this facility, the residents can check these quite easily.” You can access this feature via the “Verify email/ mobile Number“ section on the official website or the mAadhaar App. This feature gives confirmation to residents that their email/ mobile number under their knowledge is only seeded to their respective Aadhaar.

Steps to Check Mobile Number and Email Linked to Aadhaar

Follow the below-mentioned steps to update or check the status of verification of your associated mobile number and email id.

1. Visit the UIDAI website or download the mAadhaar app on Android and iOS.

2. From the website or app, select “Verify Email/Mobile”.

3. Enter your Aadhaar number, your mobile number/email id, and the CAPTCHA. Click on “Send OTP” to proceed further.

4. In case your mobile number is verified, you will see the prompt “The mobile number you have entered is already verified with our records.” The same will be the case if your email id is already verified.

This facility will benefit lakhs of Indians who are often confused as to whether which of their credentials are linked with Aadhaar. This will also assist you in case you want to update your mobile number and email id through the portal.