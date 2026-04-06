Steam’s New FPS Feature Could Change How You Buy Games – Forever

According to data-mined info, Valve is preparing a new Steam feature that could give players performance estimates based on their PC’s hardware configuration. The leaked tool could greatly ease the performance concerns that come bundled with most AAA releases, and help users make smarter purchase decisions. The Steam FPS Estimate feature isn’t being rolled out just yet. However, we do have a general idea of how it will function.

New FPS Estimate Feature Will Allow Steam to Predict a Game’s Performance on PC

Since announcing the Steam Machine, Valve has been keen on collecting gameplay and hardware metrics. This was exemplified by a recent SteamOS beta feature, which logs frame rate data and hardware configurations in the background. This push is likely tied to the upcoming Steam FPS feature, mentions of which were found in the app’s latest client code.

As discovered by ResetEra member “Dex3108,” a new line in the Steam client backend reads, “Select an App and a PC config to get a chart of estimated frame rates, based on the frame rates of other users.”

Image Credit: ResetEra

The wording is straightforward and describes a function where players could select a game, input their PC specs, and receive a chart of estimated frame rates. Moreover, the estimates would refer to FPS data collected from other users and PC configurations, meaning the figures would be based on real-world usage and not theoretical projections. Such a feature could change buying habits forever, as the FPS Estimate tool would become a necessary check before every purchase.

Based on the description, the upcoming feature is essentially a better version of “Can You Run It.” The latter is more of a comparison tool than an actual performance analyzer, so Steam’s FPS feature will likely make it redundant. What’s more is that it could force developers to actually optimize their games, like the upcoming The Witcher 4, for a wide range of hardware. Well, that’s the hope, at least.

Speaking of hardware, the FPS tool would also make the lives of Steam Deck owners much easier. No more waiting around for the official certification, as the predicted performance would be right there on the store page. The feature will also be pretty handy for Steam Machine owners whenever the mini-PC is released.

With all that being said, what do you make of the new Steam FPS feature? Let us know in the comments.