Neil Druckmann Teases Multiple New The Last of Us Projects Despite HBO Series Ending

HBO will conclude The Last of Us series with its third season in 2027, but Naughty Dog plans to do more with the critically acclaimed action-adventure game franchise. Naughty Dog studio head Neil Druckmann has confirmed that the studio is developing multiple The Last of Us projects beyond The Last of US Season 3.

Speaking to The Washington Post, Neil Druckmann confirmed that Naughty Dog is developing “a couple of” The Last of Us projects and he’ll expand on them “when the time is right”.

Of course, you can already imagine that the right time would be after they release their next PlayStation exclusive, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. Here’s the full statement:

It’s important for us to note that as the creator of the games, Naughty Dog is still the steward of this IP and even though this might be the end of this adaptation, we’re not done with ‘The Last of Us.’ There’s a couple projects in the works that, when the time is right, I’m very excited to talk about.

Image Credit: Naughty Dog

He further stated that The Last of Us Season 3 will “wrap up” the story of the two games, with Ellie ending up all alone after her revenge quest against Joel’s murderer, Abby. However, around a year ago, Druckmann stepped away from TLOU Season 3’s development.

“I wasn’t involved in shaping this season’s creative direction, and Naughty Dog did not have a creative role in the direction of this season. So I can’t personally speak to how production is progressing,” said Druckmann.

He also explained how writing for a TV series changed his approach to production, particularly in areas like makeup and lighting, and how he’s applying those lessons to Naughty Dog’s next release, Intergalactic, which reportedly targets a 2027 release.

Whether the multiple projects include another mainline TLOU game or a spin-off project is anyone’s guess. What do you think? Will the next Naughty Dog game after Intergalactic be The Last of Us Part 3? Let us know in the comments section below.