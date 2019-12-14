Twitter is back at its annual blast from the past with #ThisHappened in 2019 where the company features the tweets and hashtags that managed to create a buzz on the microblogging platform across various interests. This year, we have got some interesting tweets so let’s get started with it.

Firstly, we have the memorable ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 mission. While everyone had a heartbreaking moment when the Vikram Lander went missing, we got emotional support and applause for the mission from Twitteratis worldwide, including renown space agency  NASA.

In politics, BJP’s re-election victory in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 became the talk of the country for the entire May and June. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet on the election victory became the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year in the country. Twitter’s official blog post references it as the “Golden Tweet in India”.

Coming to sports, the tweet where Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli wishes former captain M.S. Dhoni on his birthday made every Cricket fan in India emotional. The tweet gained over 400K likes and 47K retweets.

Coming to entertainment, the most retweeted tweet comes from Actor Vijay, popularly known as Thalapathy, sharing the first look poster of the movie Bigil.

The most active hashtags on Twitter India for 2019 are #loksabhaelections2019, #chandrayaan2, #cwc19, #pulwama, #article370, #bigil, #diwali, #avengersendgame, #ayodhyaverdict, and #eidmubarak.

Here are some other cool stats provided by Twitter India.

Top Entertainment handles in India – Male

Top Entertainment handles in India – Female

Top Sports handles in India – Male

Top Sports handles in India – Female

Top Politics handles in India – Male

Top Politics handles in India – Female

Top Emojis in 2019

So, which moment on Twitter did you enjoy the most this year? Let us know in the comments.