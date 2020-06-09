A couple of years back, Twitter disabled the feature that allows users to request account verification. As spotted by app reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, the option to request verification might be making a comeback.

According to Wong’s tweet, the feature will be incorporated in Settings -> Account -> Personal Information -> Request Verification. Do note that the feature is not live on Twitter yet.

Twitter is working on “Request Verification” 👀 (I’m not Twitter employee. I’m not tech support) pic.twitter.com/ED58QsD7kM — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 7, 2020

In November 2017, Twitter decided to stop account verification requests. “Verification has long been perceived as an endorsement. We gave verified accounts visual prominence on the service which deepened this perception. This perception became worse when we opened up verification for public submissions and verified people who we in no way endorse,” wrote the company.

Ever since, Twitter’s account verification page added a ‘Check back soon!‘ message. As a result, Twitter users were left with no option other than waiting for Twitter to approach them to get the verification process done.

When Twitter disabled account verification requests, the company said it was working on a new authentication and verification program. The appearance of the feature hints that the company might be open to verification requests in the near future.

Although Twitter has currently stopped account verification requests, the company has been actively verifying Twitter accounts for a limited number of users. While Twitter influencers might be happy to finally see that Twitter is reviewing its plans on account verification, we will have to wait to see if or when the feature goes live on the platform. We will be updating you when that happens and hence, stay tuned for more updates.