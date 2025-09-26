Home > News > Twitch Rolls Out Rewind to Let You Replay Missed Moments

Twitch Rolls Out Rewind to Let You Replay Missed Moments

Anshuman Jain
Comments 0
Twitch App Store Listing
Image Credit: One Artist / Shutterstock
In Short
  • Twitch is introducing a rewind feature for livestreams this week.
  • It will allow users to rewind streams directly from the main page to catch up on anything they missed.
  • The feature will be coming to desktop first and it's exclusive to Twitch Turbo and channel subscribers.

Twitch is adding a rewind feature to streams, making it easier to go back and rewatch previous parts of a livestream. It will be exclusive to Twitch Turbo and channel subscribers only. The Rewind button will let you directly jump to older parts of a stream if you want to clip a particular moment or missed out on something.

Rewind is Finally Coming to Twitch Livestreams

After testing vertical videos on Twitch, the company is finally adding the Rewind button, a feature users have been asking for years. Unlike earlier, where you had to go to the streamer’s profile and select the video to watch it again, with Rewind, you will be able to rewind directly from the stream. The rewind feature is set to launch this week, however, it will only be available on the desktop version first.

Also Read: This App Makes It Easier to Convert Twitch Clips into Instagram Reels, TikTok Videos
Twitch Rolls Out Rewind to Let You Replay Missed Moments

Rewind will be exclusive to Twitch Turbo subscribers and those who have individually subscribed to a particular channel. CEO Dan Clancy clarifies in a stream that the reason Rewind is not free for everyone because it could be exploited to avoid ads.

That said, Twitch has plans to bring Rewind for all users sometime later. It is also going to be available on the Twitch mobile app as well. Streamers will need to enable the feature in their settings, which also requires VODs to be turned on. Because of this requirement, Rewind won’t be available for DJ channels.

Related Articles
Marvel Rivals September 25 Patch Notes Bring New Map, Free Costume Event and More
Rishabh Sabarwal Sep 25, 2025
PlayStation State of Play Countdown: Start Time, Expected Games and How to Watch
Aryan Singh Sep 23, 2025
How to Get Borderlands 4 Twitch Drops – Free Legendary Weapons
Aryan Singh Sep 12, 2025
Honkai Star Rail 3.6 Livestream Date and Time
Sanmay Chakrabarti Sep 9, 2025
#Tags
#Twitch
Anshuman Jain

As a tech journalist, I dive into the ever-evolving tech landscape with a particular interest for smartphones, apps, and gaming. With a passion for sharing insights, my articles blend expertise with a friendly touch—think of me as your friendly neighborhood tech support.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...