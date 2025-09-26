Twitch Rolls Out Rewind to Let You Replay Missed Moments

Twitch is adding a rewind feature to streams, making it easier to go back and rewatch previous parts of a livestream. It will be exclusive to Twitch Turbo and channel subscribers only. The Rewind button will let you directly jump to older parts of a stream if you want to clip a particular moment or missed out on something.

Rewind is Finally Coming to Twitch Livestreams

After testing vertical videos on Twitch, the company is finally adding the Rewind button, a feature users have been asking for years. Unlike earlier, where you had to go to the streamer’s profile and select the video to watch it again, with Rewind, you will be able to rewind directly from the stream. The rewind feature is set to launch this week, however, it will only be available on the desktop version first.

Rewind will be exclusive to Twitch Turbo subscribers and those who have individually subscribed to a particular channel. CEO Dan Clancy clarifies in a stream that the reason Rewind is not free for everyone because it could be exploited to avoid ads.

That said, Twitch has plans to bring Rewind for all users sometime later. It is also going to be available on the Twitch mobile app as well. Streamers will need to enable the feature in their settings, which also requires VODs to be turned on. Because of this requirement, Rewind won’t be available for DJ channels.