Twitch Begins Testing TikTok-Style Vertical Livestreams

Anshuman Jain
Twitch App Store Listing
Image Credit: One Artist / Shutterstock
In Short
  • Twitch has started alpha testing vertical livestreams with a few streamers.
  • The company is planning to include other features like a vertical theatre and an option to switch between vertical and classic views.
  • Creators will also see improved camera and mic controls, along with the option to stream in vertical and horizontal layouts at the same time.

During the TwitchCon Rotterdam event in May of this year, the livestreaming platform announced that it is going to start testing vertical livestreams this summer. Now, it seems those tests are live in the early stages for a handful of Twitch creators.

This detail comes from market data provider AppSensa. According to its findings, the latest version of the Twitch app contains strings of data referencing the vertical streaming feature. AppSensa’s research of the app’s codebase hints that the feature has entered alpha testing with “a few streamers.”

Girl holding an iPhone 14 Pro smartphone with Twitch app with PS5 video game controllers.
Image Credit: Diego Thomazini / Shutterstock

The findings also mentioned a vertical theatre mode for Twitch with a dedicated user interface. Moreover, users will have the option to switch between the vertical and the classic view depending on their preference. First-time users who come across a vertical stream will see a dialog box with the message, “Vertical Video is Here.”

AppSensa also talks about “improved audio and video controls for mobile creators”, which could mean that Twitch might offer better tools for creators streaming from their phones. Given the popularity of vertical streams on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, Twitch wants to have a piece of that pie too. Especially since it is the biggest platform for live streaming.

Twitch is also working to push out dual streaming, which would allow creators to broadcast their streams in vertical and horizontal layouts at the same time. The company is also introducing streaming up to 2K resolution for a crisper livestreaming experience.

Anshuman Jain

As a tech journalist, I dive into the ever-evolving tech landscape with a particular interest for smartphones, apps, and gaming. With a passion for sharing insights, my articles blend expertise with a friendly touch—think of me as your friendly neighborhood tech support.

