Marvel Rivals September 25 Patch Notes Bring New Map, Free Costume Event and More

Marvel Rivals’ Season 4 is going strong with yet another Summer Special event, which was dropped last week and brought back fan-favorite swimsuit skins. Furthermore, the latest Season 4 also brought a new Arcade Hub where several popular game modes, such as Resource Rumble, Doom Match, and more, can all be found under one menu and can randomly be played.

However, it’s the latest Vanguard hero, Angela, who is stealing the show and is quickly becoming an effective counter to the flying DPS meta. The hero has been climbing to the top of the meta and dominating lobbies, so much so that even the top pros are grinding new techniques ahead of the Ignite in October.

As Season 4 marches on to its Season 4.5 update later next month, another major patch has arrived in Marvel Rivals, and it brings the much-awaited K’un L’un map to the game alongside several additions fans have been waiting for. Read the full patch notes right here.

The upcoming Marvel Rivals patch drops on September 25, 2025, at 9 AM UTC. This Season 4 update will be deployed seamlessly, with no server downtime required. Simply log in after the update and jump right back into the action. Here’s what’s coming in this patch:

New Map

Explore the mystical City of the Immortals in the new Convergence map: K’un-Lun: Heart of Heaven, deploying with the latest patch. The map will also be a part of the competitive lobbies, ahead of the Ignite series finals next month.

Image Credits: NetEase

New Event: Shou-Lao’s Blessing

The long silence has ended, and the Immortal Dragon Shou-Lao has awakened. His glory and blessings await every brave warrior. Complete Shou-Lao’s Blessing for a free Costume Coin, 500 Units, and 500 Unstable Molecules.

Event Period: September 25, 2025, 9 AM UTC to October 9, 2025, 9 AM UTC

New Store Skins

Hela – The Grim Lady Bundle Hela – The Grim Lady Emoji Bundle New Ultimate Ability VFX:

a. Invisible Woman – Azure Shade

b. Mantis – Oceanic Harmony

c. The Punisher – Aqua Arsenal

Available from: September 26, 2025, at 2 AM UTC.

All-New Accessories

Added new Accessories for Magneto, Scarlet Witch, Luna Snow, and Cloak & Dagger. They’ll be available to exchange in the Store after the update.

New Additions and Optimizations

Accessory Points can now also be earned in Arcade matches. The amount varies by mode. In-game Tournament Livestreams Hub: Watch the Marvel Rivals Ignite Stage 2 matches live from the new in-game Livestreams under the Tournament tab! Resource Rumble Updates: Faster match pace, with more focus on the first two available areas: Reduce resources in each Available Area from 210 to 200. Increase Rumble Phase Breakpoint from 60 to 100. Reduce Extraction Phase resource target for victory from 360 to 300. Reduce Rumble Phase resource target for victory from 300 to 200. Rumble Phase Rumble Speed-Ups have been adjusted to fit new values.

Spawn room speed-ups and jump pads at points A & C have been adjusted for heroes without mobility abilities to quickly get back into the action.

Twitch Drops

With Marvel Rivals Ignite Stage 2 kicking off in major regions, tournament Twitch Drops are here! Simply accumulate the required viewing time to claim your rewards. This round’s drops include the Rocket Raccoon – Will of Galacta costume along with related bundle content.

Drops Period: September 25, 2025, at 2 PM UTC to October 23, 2025, at 9 AM UTC.

Fixes

All Platforms

We’ve iced an issue with Human Torch’s ‘Hot & Trending’ Achievement that could cause it to fail in rare cases. Fixed a bug where the Battle Pass bonus was playing invisibility cloak at the results screen, but we’ve revealed it for good! Squashed a bug where the player name anonymity effect in the top-left voice prompt stubbornly stuck around like Loki’s tricks, even after the time limit expired. Stopped a dizzying spectator situation where switching to follow-cam and rotating your view with a controller, followed by using keyboard shortcuts, may cause directional inputs to twist like Doctor Strange’s portals!

Heroes

Mister Fantastic’s Stretching the Limits: Fixed an issue where Reed’s Stretch Punch could occasionally fail to deal damage when sweeping through targets. No more missed punches, Reed’s reach is as fantastic as ever! Mister Fantastic’s Rubber Rebound: Resolved an issue where the projectile, after absorbing damage with Reflexive Rubber, sometimes didn’t deal damage. Now, Reed’s payback is truly fantastic! Peni Parker’s Spider-Sync: Addressed a bug where, during her Ultimate Ability, the sound effect for deploying Spider-Drones didn’t match the actual spawn rate while moving. Now Peni and SP//dr are perfectly in sync, no more off-beat spider drops! Luna Snow’s Frosty Footwork Fix: Some of Luna’s costumes had her sliding slightly off-center during her Ultimate Ability dance. Now, her performance stays perfectly centered on stage, no more straying too far from the spotlight!

Console

Fixed an issue on consoles where the chat box didn’t auto-focus or pop up the virtual keyboard.

What do you think about the latest Marvel Rivals update? Let us know in the comments below!