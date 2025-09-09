Home > News > Honkai Star Rail 3.6 Livestream Date and Time

Honkai Star Rail 3.6 Livestream Date and Time

Honkai Star Rail 3.6 Livestream date and time
Honkai Star Rail 3.6 is the next major update for the game, setting up the story for the final major battle against Zander One Kuwabara, or Lygus. The Amphoreus chapter is heading to its crescendo, and we have the Astral Express crew taking the center stage in HSR 3.6. Both March 7th and Dan Heng are getting new 5-star forms in the next update, while also revealing details about March 7th’s past. The Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream schedule has been revealed, so check out its date and time.

Honkai Star Rail 3.6 Livestream Schedule

Evernight Kit HSR
The Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream will be streamed on September 12, 2025, at 07:30 PM CST (China Standard Time). You can watch the special broadcast on Honkai Star Rail’s YouTube and Twitch channels.

Here are the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream time and date for select popular regions:

Time ZoneDate and Time
New Delhi, India5:00 PM IST on September 12, 2025
Tokyo, Japan08:30 PM JST on September 12, 2025
California, USA04:30 AM PST on September 12, 2025
Beijing, China07:30 PM CST on September 12, 2025
Toronto, Canada07:30 AM on September 12, 2025
Rome, Italy01:30 PM CET on September 12, 2025
Melbourne, Australia10:30 PM on September 12, 2025
Auckland, New Zealand12:30 AM on September 13, 2025

The livestream will also add codes worth 300 Stellar Jades. We will be adding them to our Honkai Star Rail codes list in real-time so that you don’t miss out on any rewards.

What to Expect from Honkai Star Rail 3.6?

Honkai Star Rail version 3.6 will begin the final phase of the Amphoreus chapter. We have already seen that Lygus is Zandar One Kuwabara, so there is going to be a major fight with him at the end. This version will set up that major final fight, introducing Evernight to players while also revealing Dan Heng’s whereabouts since the cycle ended.

  • New characters — 5-star Evernight and 5-star Dan Heng Permansor Terrae
  • Reveal details about the new Trailblazing mission
  • Upcoming limited-time events in HSR 3.6
  • Other QoL changes and improvements

So, are you excited for the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream? Tell us about the features you’re looking forward to in the comment section below.

