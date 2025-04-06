Tron Ares Trailer Released: An Invasion You’re Not Ready For

When it was initially announced that Tron would return with another movie, the speculation was at an all-time high. However, when fans found out that Jared Leto is going to play the protagonist, things became rather skeptical considering his track record in recent years. Today marks the day when the first trailer of Tron Ares has been released, and in all honesty, it looks amazing. So, without further ado, let’s talk about everything we saw in the Tron Ares trailer and also the movie’s release date.

What Did We See In The Trailer For Tron Legacy?

The trailer for Tron Legacy did not reveal a lot about the plot of the movie itself, but the clips we saw in the movie are a testament to how much heart and work have gone into the VFX work, since it looks amazing. In the trailer, we see two programs have found their way into the real world with their light cycles and quite literally cut a police car in half using them. Other than that, we see that the world of Tron is launching a full-fledged invasion in the real world. So, it looks like we are going to witness a story somewhat similar to an alien invasion-themed genre.

At last, we got to see a couple of shots featuring Jared Leto as a program who was previously revealed to be the protagonist named Ares. However, since we don’t have a lot of plot details, we will have to wait for another trailer for some more information

Tron Ares will be released in theaters on October 10, 2025. This movie has been in production since January 2024 and wrapped up filming in May. Then the music was composed by Nine Inch Nails in August, and now Tron Ares is set to release on its scheduled release date.

Is Tron Ares a Sequel to Tron Legacy?

When Tron Ares was initially announced, a lot of fans believed that this movie was going to be a direct sequel to Tron Legacy, released in 2010. However, it was later confirmed that Tron Ares is not a sequel to Tron Legacy and is a soft reboot of the franchise. This was reinforced once again when the cast of Tron Legacy did not include stars like Garrett Hedlund, Olivia Wilde, and Jeff Bridges.