Transformers One Trailer Presents a Disney-fication of the Franchise

The trailer for Transformers One just dropped and for the first time in this franchise, we get to see a Transformers movie set entirely on Cybertron. The trailer showcases the backstory of Optimus Prime and Megatron back when they were best friends and went by the names of Orion Pax and D-16. We will get to see the story of how this brotherhood turned into rivalry with Transformers One releasing on September 13, 2024.

This movie brings in Chris Hemsworth in the role of Optimus Prime along with Brian Tyree Henry as the voice of Megatron. As far as the trailer suggests, Transformers One is going to show us the gradual “Transformation” in the morality of Orion Pax and D-16 after getting the ability to Transform following the division between the factions of Decepticons and Autobots. The Transformers One trailer also shows us beloved characters like Bumblebee and Arcee playing a major role in the movie.

Now if we talk about the impression it had on me, I would say that based on the trailer of Transformers One, I feel that this movie seems to be somewhat average. See, there is no doubt about the fact that Chris Hemsworth absolutely nailed the voice of a younger Optimus Prime but other than that, the plot of the movie seems to be a very generic origin story.

On top of that, the trailer suggests that this movie is going to feature a lot of unnecessary and forced humor for which Marvel Studios have already paid the price with their recent releases. However, I am not going to judge a movie based only on a trailer so let us wait and see where the story takes us and if the movie actually turns out to be better than what is showcased.