Transformers One Will Not Get a Sequel, Confirms Director

The Transformers franchise has been struggling for a while due to the underwhelming performance of its recent projects. However, it recently ventured into animation with Transformers One. Now, while the movie has received nothing but praise, it ultimately turned out to be a box office failure. And as good as the film was, new reports suggest that there might not be any sequels to Transformers One, and here’s everything we know so far.

In a recent update, the director of Transformers One, Josh Cooley, appeared at BotCon 2025, where he revealed that Paramount Animation is no longer interested in making a sequel to Transformers: One.

“I wish I had something to announce, but I do not. What I’ve been told is that Paramount Animation is not interested in making a sequel,That’s what I was told. I wish we could I have ideas, too. So it would have been cool.We’ll see what happens. You never know.” – Josh Cooley, Director of Transformers One

Transformers One debuted with a $24.6 million Box Office domestically and by the end of its run, managed to raise $59.1 million domestically and $69.2 million internationally. However, the movie ran at a major loss, which ultimately turned it into a Box Office flop, even after being one of the best Transformers movies to debut on the big screen.

So, with that being said, let’s wait and see if Paramount will permanently cancel this animated franchise or will give us a sequel, and if it does, we will let you know ASAP.