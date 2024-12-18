Karate Kid: Legends Trailer Brings Together Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio

The newest entry in the Karate Kid franchise is set to release sometime in 2025. This movie titled Karate Kid: Legends will bring a brand new face to the franchise alongside Jackie Chan.

Some time back, it was revealed that Jackie Chan and his team were looking for a new face to be the protagonist. And now, with the release of the first Karate Kid: Legends trailer, we have a face to connect with that!

The trailer above brings back Ralph Macchio who made his appearance as Daniel LaRusso in the original “Karate Kid” movie from 1984. Along with him, we get to see Jackie Chan who appeared as Mr. Han in the 2010 remake of Karate Kid. This time around Ben Wang will appear as a student named Li Fong who will be trained by Daniel and Mr. Han.

Ben Wang was chosen from among thousands of young actors who auditioned for the role. Ben fit the bill because of his expertise in multiple martial arts forms. He is well-versed in martial arts forms like gumdo, kempo, karate, and wing chun/kung fu.

Looking at the trailer, it seems like the fight sequences and the training is going to be way better than we have seen before. So, let’s wait and see what happens.