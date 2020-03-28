As most of us are currently locked down in our homes due to the epidemic outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus, killing the time has become one of the top priorities. Now, if you are a movie buff like I am, then you are surely thinking of what to watch next. Well, let me give you some recommendations that will entertain you while enhancing your knowledge about pandemics. So here’s a list of the top 5 pandemic movies that you can stream right now in India.

Top 5 Pandemic Movies to Watch

Let’s move in descending order, starting from 5 and going to the top movie.

5. Dawn of the Dead

This 2004 Zack Snyder movie revolves around a group of survivors from a zombie virus that took over the world. The group takes shelter in a shopping mall to escape the infection that turns everyone into a zombie. It is a remake of the 1978 film by director George A. Romero.

IMDB – 7.3

Rotten Tomatoes – 75%

Stream it right now in Netflix.

4. Rise of the Planet of the Apes

Not the kind of pandemic movie that you wanna watch right now. However, the movie captures the scenario of a world attacked by an army of apes led by the intelligent one, Caesar. You can watch this movie even with your little one as the ending of the movie is pretty heartwarming.

IMDB – 7.6

Rotten Tomatoes – 82%

Stream it on Hotstar.

3. World War Z

Directed by Marc Foster, World War Z shows a former United Nations employee racing against time to stop a deadly epidemic virus that is turning all the humans into zombies. This sci-fi thriller will surely keep you gripped the entire 2 hours of runtime.

IMDB – 7

Rotten Tomatoes – 66%

Stream it on Amazon Prime.

2. I am Legend

New York City becomes a ghost town in this epic pandemic movie as Robert Neville (Will Smith) along with his loyal sidekick, Sam tries to survive an epidemic outbreak of a Novel virus that is turning humans into deadly mutants.

IMDB – 7.2

Rotten Tomatoes – 68%

Stream it on Amazon Prime.

1. Contagion

This star-studded epic pandemic movie captures the current situation of the world in an eerily realistic manner. Released in 2011 and directed by Oscar-winning movie maker, Steven Soderbergh, this movie will surely boost your paranoia about the current scenario of the world. If you want to know more about this movie, check out our dedicated article on this one.

IMDB – 6.7

Rotten Tomatoes – 85%

Stream it on Amazon Prime.

So, these were the top 5 pandemic movies that you can stream in India right now, sitting on your comfortable couch. These movies capture more or less the same scenario in which we are currently living.

If you have watched all of these movies already, then you can check out our top picks for Oscar-nominated movies that you can stream.

Also, do let us know which movie did you like the most in the comments down below. Until the current threat of the Novel virus is contained, stay home and stay safe.