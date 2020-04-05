Did you know that there are hidden poems in an excerpt of text? Now, I am not a literature guy, but this simple tool can reveal those hidden poems from any webpage by erasing most of the texts. It is a bit confusing, so just follow along.

First of all, let me tell you about “Erasure Poetry“. It is a method of creating poems from a random extract of texts. The name includes the word “Erasure” as most of the text from a passage or an extract are erased. Only the words that impacts an individual are used to write a meaningful poem in this method.

How Does It Work?

The Deletionist is a tool that is programmed to detect those impactful words in any webpage and erase all the other words except those. Now, theoretically, you can use the un-erased words to write your own poem with relevant meaning. However, for a non-literature guy like me, the words seem like some random words on the screen.

The tool, however, is quite an advanced one and uses a deterministic system to extract and erase the words. The tool works according to the internal property of the webpage and hence there is no repetition for a new webpage. The Deletionist also extracts words in languages other than English too. For instance, I used the tool on a webpage, and the first time I got German words. However, when I used it again after scrolling down a bit, it was back in English again.

You can also check out the tool in use in one of our articles about Bill Gates warning us about the current pandemic, and the result is, as usual, gibberish to me.

How to Add It to Your Browser?

Now, to use this tool, all you have to do is:

Go to their official website.

Click and drag the “Deletionist” icon to your “bookmarks bar”.

Now you are ready to use the tool from the “bookmarks bar” anytime and on any webpage you want.

After opening the webpage, just click the icon and start composing a poem with the visible words.

Now, the Deletionist is not exactly a new tool. On the contrary, the tool existed on the web since 2013. The main mind behind this tool is of Nick Montfort’s and along with Amaranth Borsuk and Jesper Juul, Nick created this tool to discover a hidden network of poems called “The Worl” within the World Wide Web (WWW). You can learn much more about it on their official website. If you wanna add the tool to your “bookmarks bar”, head here.

Also, do not forget to let us know about your experience with the tool down in the comments section.