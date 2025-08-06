One Less Subscription to Buy: Hulu Will Be Integrated into Disney+; Standalone Hulu App to Shut Down

Today, the Walt Disney Company has announced a major change coming to its streaming services – Hulu and Disney+. At its Q3 FY 25 earnings call, CEO Bob Iger and CFO Hugh Johnston said that all the content of Hulu will be integrated into Disney+ in the fall. Thus, you will have one less subscription to purchase going forward.

As of now, Walt Disney Company offers users to subscribe to Hulu and Disney+ individually, and there is also a bundle package to get access to two subscription apps. The company plans to integrate the content of Hulu into Disney+ to offer a standalone streaming app to users.

Image Credits: Walt Disney Company Official Website

Announcing the change coming to Hulu, Iger and Johnston said:

“This will create an impressive package of entertainment, pairing the highest-caliber brands and franchises, great general entertainment, family programming, news, and industry-leading live sports content in a single app. By creating a truly differentiated streaming offering, we will be providing subscribers tremendous choice, convenience, quality, and enhanced personalization.”

In the coming fall, Hulu will replace the Star tile on Disney+ internationally. The Disney+ app will be updated with new features and a more personalized homepage in the fall. The unified app with Hulu integrated into Disney+ will be available to users next year.

On the other hand, Hulu’s live TV subscribers will be shifted to Fubo, as the company has initiated a joint venture with Fubo.

Walt Disney Company has also announced that it will stop sharing the paid subscriber count for its streaming services. Earlier, Netflix stopped sharing the premium subscriber number, and now Disney is following.

While there is no mention of the pricing for the new Disney+ app with Hulu’s content integrated into it, it is almost certain that we will see a surge in pricing.