Tinder Announces IRL Experiences To Get You Back on the Platform

Tinder just held its inaugural keynote on Thursday, announcing a slate of new IRL features as well as AI-powered additions on the dating app. This includes the new “Events” tab, a virtual speed dating experience, a new Chemistry mode, and a Learning mode. There’s also a new Astrology mode to tap into a wider audience of young users looking for a perfect match on the platform.

Tinder Introduces Real Life Events for Matchmaking

In an attempt to appeal to more Gen Z and younger audiences, Tinder is launching a new “Events” tab in the app. This will be available in beta phase for users in the Los Angeles area. It will let users explore nearby events, where they can go solo or with a friend to have a good time by themselves or find a match.

Image Credit: Tinder

Once the event is over, profiles of attendees will appear on Tinder for users to swipe through. Tinder tried a similar thing last year by allowing users to find matches on their college campus.

The company is also pilot testing a new Speed Dating experience in LA. Users will be able to join a scheduled 3-minute video chat to find potential partners. Tinder confirms that users will have the option to extend the time limit if their conversation really hits off. However, users will have to verify their profile photos to join the speed dating experience.

New AI Features Make Their Way on Tinder

Tinder is also leaning heavily into AI this year, with a new Chemistry mode. As the name suggests, it will try to match you with people that it believes you will share good chemistry with. To do this, the Chemistry feature will ask multiple questions of users and scan their camera roll.

This is completely optional, but allowing the AI to scan your photo gallery will help it better understand your lifestyle and suggest daily matches based on its insight. Chemistry mode was already under testing in Australia and New Zealand, and it is now rolling out in the U.S. and Canada.

Tinder is also introducing a new “Learning Mode”. It will use AI to suggest better matches very early on. It will gain insight into user preferences from the very first session of using the app, and help them get more relevant matches faster.

Find Your Perfect Match with Tinder’s Astrology Mode

Tinder has also launched a new Astrology Mode. This will allow users to add their date of birth and reveal their Sun, Moon, and Rising Signs to find matches with compatible insights. There’s also improved Music mode, which now allows users to add up to 20 songs from Spotify. It will also prioritize profiles with similar music tastes. Both these features are live globally.

Besides these, Tinder is also improving its security features, like “Does This Bother You?” which uses AI to detect harmful messages and auto-blurs them for users. The app will also display an “Are You Sure?” pop-up when the conversation is getting too disrespectful.

Image Credit: Tinder

Moreover, the Tinder app is also getting a Liquid Glass makeover, with a transparent design all around. These changes are aimed at attracting new users to the platform and catering better to their preferences. But what do you think about these additions? Would you be interested in using Tinder again for any of the new features? Let us know in the comments below.