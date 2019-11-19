A new report from Sensor Tower claims that TikTok has surpassed 1.5 billion downloads on the App Store and Google Play combined as it continues to remain one of the most popular services in its category around the world. Despite the (short-lived) ban following persistent controversies, India has contributed handsomely to the app’s phenomenal growth, with 31 percent (468 million) of all unique installs coming from the country. China and the US are the second and third biggest markets for the app, with 173 million and 123 million unique installs, respectively.

According to Sensor Tower’s Store Intelligence estimates, TikTok has been downloaded 614 million times already in 2019, making it the third most downloaded non-gaming app this year behind WhatsApp and FB Messenger with 707 million and 636 million downloads, respectively. Facebook and Instagram complete the top-five list with 587 million and 376 million downloads, respectively.

TikTok was also the fourth most-downloaded non-gaming app in the world last year, hitting 655.8 million unique installs. In 2019, the app has already been downloaded a whopping 614 million times, and is expected to better its last year’s record. It is believed to have crossed 1 billion downloads in February this year, and it has taken it just seven more months to add the last 500 million users.

As is to be expected, TikTok is also making a boatload of money from its success, with in-app spending hitting $175 million worldwide across the App Store and Google Play. However, almost 50 percent of the revenue ($84.5 million) still comes from the company’s home market, China, with the US and the UK accounting for $62.4 million and $6.9 million, respectively. The company has already generated $115.3 million in user spending this year, with more expected to be earned in the coming weeks.