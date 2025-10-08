The Witcher Season 4 Trailer Gives a Clean Look at Liam Hemsworth’s Geralt

The wait is over, Netflix has finally released the much-awaited trailer for The Witcher Season 4. The next season of the popular series is scheduled to be released on Netflix later this month. The streaming platform has decided to ramp up the hype by releasing a fancy trailer. Sure, the trailer looks amazing, and Geralt can be seen taking on not one but several deadly monsters.

Liam Hemsworth Steps In As Geralt in The Witcher Season 4 Trailer

That’s right, Liam Hemsworth is Geralt in The Witcher Season 4, and despite all the negativity, the actor looks amazing in the role. In the latest trailer, we can see that Geralt will head out to find Ciri, who, interestingly, has been honing her skills. Ciri is away so that she can figure out her true purpose, and she does make a lot of good friends along the way. However, Geralt knows that the threat that’s after Ciri is far dangerous than anyone can ever imagine. So, he is leaving no stone unturned to find the girl.

In the trailer, we can see all other returning characters, including Yennefer, Jaskier, Cahir, and, of course, Vilgefortz. While Geralt is out to find Ciri, Yennefer can be seen allying with Elves and gathering her army to fight Vilgefortz, who’s only getting stronger.

All the original cast are returning in Season 4 of The Witcher, but fans can’t help but feel Henry Cavill’s absence as Geralt. Of course, Liam Hemsworth is a great actor, and he looks incredible as Geralt, but fans have loved seeing Henry Cavill in the role. But despite all that, the action, choreography, music, and all the violence teased in the trailer will compel viewers to watch the upcoming season.

Now, all we can do is wait until October 30, when The Witcher Season 4 finally arrives on Netflix. That’s when we’ll find out if the next season will surpass everyone’s expectations or if it will fall flat on its face.