The Last Of Us Season 2 Won’t Adapt Complete Story Of The Second Game

Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us came out in 2013, and since then, the video game has enjoyed widespread fame. The live-action adaptations of video games had a bad reputation, so it’s understandable why fans didn’t expect too much from TLOU live-action. However, this time, the tables were turned, and HBO’s The Last of Us became a huge success. Be it the emotional depth, the acting performances, or the post-apocalyptic setting, everything about the series made it a masterpiece.

Image Credit: Sony Pictures Television Studios (via YouTube/Max)

The success of the first two episodes of The Last of Us Season 1 was enough for the creators and the network to renew it for Season 2. While the pilot season adapted the first video game in its entirety, it seems that The Last of Us Season 2 will take a different approach.

Early reviews for the new season have started surfacing already, and most of them suggest that the upcoming season will be even better. However, there’s a catch. Unlike the first season, Season 2 of The Last of Us will only cover the first half of the second video game’s story. It further means that some of the major events of Ellie’s quest for revenge will be reserved for a third season.

The first video game’s story was way more compact compared to Part II, as it revolved mainly around Joel and Ellie. However, the successor introduced us to several new characters, groups, and infected. So, it makes sense why the creators planned to adapt only the first half of the story in the second season of the television show. Moreover, as we know, the new season will also be shorter by two episodes, so if rushed, it would miss the key essence of the second game.

Apart from Joel and Ellie, characters like Abby and Dina also play a significant role in The Last of Us Part 2’s story. And, well, it would have been impossible to do each character justice in just seven, or for that matter, in nine episodes. While it may seem to many fans that the network is milking the franchise’s popularity by stretching it for another season. However, that isn’t the case. Instead, the creators want to do justice to the source material by delivering a good end to Ellie’s journey.