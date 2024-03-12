Rumor Claims The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered Is the next PC Port

Gamers worldwide experienced the emotional bond between Joel and Ellie in Last of Us. Sadly, this experience was limited to PlayStation players for the longest time. And while TLOU Part 1 did come to PC, the second iteration was still missing. However, it now seems that PC players will get to experience The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. Well, if what the rumor mill claims is true anyway.

Note: Everything mentioned here is a rumor until officially confirmed by Sony or PlayStation in any capacity.

Image Courtesy: Naughty Dog/The Last of Us 2

The rumor comes from X user (formerly Twitter) Silknigth. According to the leaker, Sony’s next PC game will be The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. According to nigth, the announcement is expected next month (April 2024). They further claim the release is still unknown, and the wait time between announcement and release will be longer. Sony's upcoming PC game is The Last Of Us Part 2 Remastered. Its announcement is expected next month, although the exact date is unknown. There will be a longer-than-usual period between the announcement date and the release day.#TheLastofUs— Silknigth (@Silknigth) March 11, 2024

For the uninitiated, Silknigth is a well-known leaker because of their previous track record. Previously, they confirmed the PC port of Ghost of Tsushima, which was officially announced soon after. Silknigth also leaked the launch day for the Xbox ports on PS5 and Switch.

While Silknigth didn’t give an exact release timeline for the remastered on PC, we can assume that the game might drop somewhere around or before The Last of Us Part 2 series drops on HBO. Currently, the sequel to The Last of Us series adaptation is in production, due to launch in 2025. As such, we might get the launch sometime next year.

Furthermore, Sony might want to avoid launching The Last of Us Remake on PC. That game had tons of bugs, graphical glitches, and overall performance issues for months on launch.

So, are you looking forward to playing The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on PC? Let us know in the comments below.