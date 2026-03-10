Spider-Noir Series Will Feature a Completely Different Version Than the Spider-Verse

The upcoming Spider-Noir series is set to introduce fans to a very different version of the web-slinging hero. According to the creators of the show, the character played by Nicolas Cage will not be the same as the one we saw in the Spider-Verse animated movies. This clarification came our way as the series is approaching its release, and fans are troubled by this very question. Spider-Noir will expand Sony’s Spider-Man universe with a dark noir-style retelling of Spider-Man in 1930s New York City. So, without further ado, let’s expand on these details that have come our way.

The Series Introduces a New Identity for Spider-Noir

Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video (via YouTube/Prime Video, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

Conversing about this topic, showrunner Oren Uziel spoke to Empire, revealing to them that the version of Spidey we will witness in the upcoming series will be a completely different character than the one we saw in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

He said that this version will be like a different flavour of the character, even though it is still voiced by Nicholas Cage. He said-

“It’s a different flavour of that character, even though it’s still Nic’s voice, It’s not a continuation of Into The Spider-Verse. Once Phil and Chris introduced the idea of the multiverse, I think you’re allowed to take things and make them your own.”

This has already been established by the teaser of Spider-Noir, where the biggest difference we see is that our hero is not Peter Parker, but instead it is Ben Reilly. Moreover, the series does not refer to our hero as Spider-Man, but simply as “The Spider,” which already establishes that while the concept is the same, the hero is not the one we are accustomed to.

Uziel and Cage Went After “A Version of Spider-Man That No One Had Ever Seen Before”

Moving ahead with the conversation, Uziel revealed that he and Nicolas Cage wanted to bring the people a version of Spider-Man no one had ever seen before. Recently, the showrunner also had the chance to stream all eight episodes to Nicholas Cage, and according to Uziel, Cage enjoyed every second of it. The showrunner revealed-

“[Nicolas Cage] spoke his own lines back, with pleasure and glee, It was one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever experienced. Of all the multiverses to live in, thank goodness we’re in the one where we get Cage in Spider-Noir.”

Spider-Noir is set to premiere on May 25, 2026, on MGM+ in the United States, before its Amazon Prime Video release on May 27, 2026, with eight episodes. Another interesting thing about Spider-Noir is that this series will be released in two different formats.

One will be the classic black-and-white, and another, a colored version, will be released using a unique “True-Hue” technique. So, which one would you prefer to watch? Let us know in the comments.