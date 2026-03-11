Invincible Creator Robert Kirkman Teases Future TV Spin-Offs as Prime Video Universe Expands

The world of Invincible may soon grow far beyond its main storyline. Series creator Robert Kirkman recently hinted that the hit animated superhero show could eventually spawn multiple TV spinoffs, suggesting that the larger universe still has many unexplored stories waiting to be told. Invincible is heading towards the release of Season 4 and has become one of Prime Video’s biggest animated successes, thanks to its intense action, impeccable storytelling, and being faithful to its source material. With the series continuing to grow in popularity, Robert Kirkman has now opened up doors to the possibility that the franchise could expand into a broader interconnected television universe. So, without further ado, let’s see what Kirman has given us.

Robert Kirkman Says the Invincible Universe Has “Many Corners” for Spin-Offs

Image Credit: Prime Video (via X/InvincibleHQ)

In a recent interview with The Direct, Robert Kirkman revealed that the creative team would love to explore more stories beyond the main series. According to the creator, the Invinicble universe is large enough that it could easily support multiple additional projects branching from the main storyline revolving around other characters we have seen in the show.

Robert Kirkman explained that there are “corners of this universe” that the team would be excited to explore. In his statement, he said-

“I mean, right now, we would certainly love to do more. There’s an expansive, vast world within Invincible but right now, we’re focused on getting the show out on a yearly basis and, again, just managing the enormity of this series is so daunting… It’s definitely keeping us busy.”

This approach exactly mirrors how the comics expanded over the years, with various side stories and companion titles. As a matter of fact, the comic universe recently introduced another spin-off comic around Battle Beast, who rose to new popularity after appearing in the animated series. As of now, Robert Kirkman has not confirmed any specific spin-offs currently in production, but as soon as we get to know more, we will let you guys know ASAP.

The Invinicible Animated Series Still Has a Long Roadmap Ahead of Season 4

Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video (via Amazon MGM Studios)

Even without the spin-offs, the core story of Invincible still has a long way to go. Kirkman has previously expressed hopes that Invincible could run upto 11 seasons on Prime Video, adapting the full comic storyline and possibly expanding it with some new material.

Since its first season, the show has given us steady growth in scale, with each season giving Mark increasingly dangerous threats for Mark and his allies.

Now, with Season 4, the conflict has escalated to the point where Invincible and his allies are headed to launch a full-scale war against the Viltrum Empire, directly challenging Thragg, adapting the events seen in the Viltrum War storyline in Invincible comics.

Other than that, the franchise is expanding beyond television. A new combat-based game titled Invincible VS is scheduled for release in 2026.

Which Characters Could Lead Future Invincible Spin-Offs?

Although no official spin-off series has been announced yet, fans have already started speculating about which character could get their own spin-offs. The Invincible universe includes dozens of compelling characters, such as Allen the Alien, Atom Eve, and Battle Beast, whose stories have already seen a side arc on the show as well as in comic books, so it won’t be surprising to witness spin-offs centered around these characters.

However, for now, Robert Kirkman’s comments remain a tease, but they point towards a creative direction his team is already looking at.

If Invincible continues to dominate streaming and maintain its fanbase, Prime Video will have the opportunity to turn it into a full-fledged superhero universe. So, let’s wait and see what comes our way, and till then, we will bring you any update that comes our way.