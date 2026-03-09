Reacher Season 4 Gets Release Date Update by Alan Ritchson

If you are a fan of the hit action series, Reacher, the wait for another season might come to an end sooner than you would expect. A new update has come to light revealing that Season 4 of Reacher could release in 2026 on Amazon Prime Video, following the completion of filming last year. Reacher follows Jack Reacher, a former Military Police officer who finds himself in rather sticky situations, giving the audience an action-packed experience. The series was one of Amazon Prime Video’s biggest debuts in 2022, with all three seasons being a massive success. The update on Reacher Season 4’s release date comes from none other than Alan Ritchson, and here, find out all you need to know.

Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video (via Amazon MGM Studios)

Alan Ritchson spoke to Collider during a promotional run of War Machine, a recently released action movie on Netflix, where he casually revealed the release window of Reacher Season 4 while also hyping up the upcoming installment, saying that it is by far the best season the team has worked on. In his short comment, he said-

“Well, we finished shooting Season 4 of Reacher. It’s by far the best season we’ve had yet, so it’s coming. It’ll be out this year.“

Even though he did not let us in on a specific release date, the timeline suggests that, currently, the upcoming season is in post-production, and if the show follows the same pattern as last year, Reacher Season 4 could release in the first half of 2026, but we don’t have a specific date as of now. Based on what we know, the upcoming season will adapt “Gone Tomorrow,” the 13th book in Lee Child’s novel series.

The book tells us of a mysterious incident that takes place on a subway train that quickly spirals into a web of complex conspiracies, powerful enemies, and dangerous secrets. If Prime Video manages to retain the same tone as that of the previous seasons, this story has the potential of becoming the most successful season of Reacher.

What Makes Reacher Such a Success for Prime Video?

Since the first season came out in 2022, Reacher has established itself as one of the most successful action shows on Amazon Prime Video. As mentioned above, the show follows Jack Reacher, a former Military Police officer who now lives life on the road, thrifts for new clothes, and is always in the wind, finding himself in a new place and in new troubles.

The success the Reacher has witnessed comes from the faithful adaptation of the source material and the captivating performance brought forth by Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher. In fact, the most appreciated factor about the series is the presence and investigative brilliance of the character in the books, brought to life with absolute perfection by Alan.

Other than that, a spin-off revolving around Frances Neagley, played by Maria Sten, is also in development, expanding the horizons of the Reacher universe. So, let’s wait and see what Prime Video has in store for us this time around with Reacher Season 4, and as soon as we get to know of a defined release date, we will update you guys in a jiffy.