The Boys Season 5 Production Update Shared by Eric Kripke; Release Date Doesn’t Seem too Far Now

After the conclusion of Gen V Season 2, fans can wait no longer to have the final season of The Boys, or Season 5, on their screens. However, to their disappointment, we were running low on updates regarding when exactly it would be out, but now, I think we have something to calm our nerves a bit. In a recent update, Eric Kripke has given us some information regarding the release of The Boys Season 5, and here is everything you should know about it.

Image Credit: Ron Adar / Shutterstock

If you think that Eric Kripke finally gave us the exact release date of The Boys Season 5, as much as I wish it were true, we’re not that lucky. Recently, Eric Kripke posted a group selfie on X with his VFX team. In the caption, he first mentioned whether we had watched Gen V Season 2, and then proceeded to confirm that all editing work is complete and the VFX is halfway through for Season 5, which will be released sooner than we think. In his post, he wrote-

“Thanks for watching Gen V (if you haven’t watched, what the f***ing f**k you waiting for?) We’re hard at work finishing The Boys final season Here’s some of the VFX team. Editing is done, we’re halfway finished with VFX, Music, Color. COMING (reasonably) SOON.”

So, even though we don’t have a defined release date for Gen V Season 2, this update tells us that we won’t have to wait too long to see The Boys Season 5 on our screens. With that being said, let’s wait and see how “reasonable” is reasonable enough for Eric Kripke.