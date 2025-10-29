Home > News > The Boys Season 5 Production Update Shared by Eric Kripke; Release Date Doesn’t Seem too Far Now

The Boys Season 5 Production Update Shared by Eric Kripke; Release Date Doesn’t Seem too Far Now

Shashank Shakya
Cast of The Boys and Eric Kripke
Image Credit: X (via Eric Kripke)
In Short
  • According to Eric Kripke, The Boys Season 5 is "Coming (Reasonably) Soon".
  • He shared this update on X while posting a selfie with his VFX team close to wrapping up work on The Boys Season 5.
  • As of now, we do not have a definitive release date for The Boys Season 5.

After the conclusion of Gen V Season 2, fans can wait no longer to have the final season of The Boys, or Season 5, on their screens. However, to their disappointment, we were running low on updates regarding when exactly it would be out, but now, I think we have something to calm our nerves a bit. In a recent update, Eric Kripke has given us some information regarding the release of The Boys Season 5, and here is everything you should know about it.

What Did Eric Kripke Reveal about The Boys Season 5 Release Date?

Eric Kripke at "Tribeca TV: The Boys" during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival
Image Credit: Ron Adar / Shutterstock

If you think that Eric Kripke finally gave us the exact release date of The Boys Season 5, as much as I wish it were true, we’re not that lucky. Recently, Eric Kripke posted a group selfie on X with his VFX team. In the caption, he first mentioned whether we had watched Gen V Season 2, and then proceeded to confirm that all editing work is complete and the VFX is halfway through for Season 5, which will be released sooner than we think. In his post, he wrote-

“Thanks for watching Gen V (if you haven’t watched, what the f***ing f**k you waiting for?) We’re hard at work finishing The Boys final season Here’s some of the VFX team. Editing is done, we’re halfway finished with VFX, Music, Color. COMING (reasonably) SOON.”

So, even though we don’t have a defined release date for Gen V Season 2, this update tells us that we won’t have to wait too long to see The Boys Season 5 on our screens. With that being said, let’s wait and see how “reasonable” is reasonable enough for Eric Kripke.

Shashank Shakya

Shashank Shakya is an entertainment writer at Beebom. He has completed his Bachelors (Honors) in English Literature and is a published author. Shashank boasts incomparable knowledge about the Marvel and DC universe, along with other branches of entertainment with substantial experience in the field of writing.

