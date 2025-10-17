Eric Kripke Confirms Plans for Gen V Season 3 but There’s a Dealbreaker Condition

Gen V Season 2 is moving towards its finale, and while we wait for it to show us what Marie and the others plan to do to stop Thomas Godolkin, Eric Kripke has confirmed his plans for a Season 3. Now, while we don’t have any details regarding it so far, the thought of having another season of Gen V after The Boys concludes with its fifth and final season is pretty exciting. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at what Eric Kripke had to say about Gen V Season 3.

Gen V Season 3 Depends on the Viewership of Season 2

Image Credit: Ron Adar / Shutterstock

Recently, Eric Kripke gave an interview to The Wrap, where he spoke about the big twist we got to see in Episode 7 of Gen V Season 2 that Cipher is none other than Thomas Godolkin himself. Now, while there is already a good following of The Boys and Gen V as well, Eric Kripke said in the interview that even though they have plans for Gen V Season 3, they will only move forward if Season 2 brings in a good amount of viewership. In his comment, Eric Said-

“We have a plan for Gen V Season 3, and we’re psyched about it, but we need enough viewers to watch Season 2 to justify Season 3. Now’s the time that they’re paying attention to the numbers…”

As far as my thought process goes, if Gen V Season 3 does get greenlit, it will be set in the aftermath of The Boys Season 5, but since it’s not out yet, it’s hard to say what direction the show will take. So, I guess we will have to wait for a while to find out about it.