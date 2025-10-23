Eric Kripke Gives Us a Peek Into The Boys Season 5’s World and It’s Not Pretty

After Gen V Season 2, fans are eagerly waiting for the release of The Boys Season 5 next year. As much as we, as the audience, are awaiting its arrival, it seems that Eric Kripke is equally excited for us to see it. Recently, Kripke revealed to us certain details regarding the upcoming season, giving us valuable insight into the world of The Boys Season 5. It seems like our heroes will have quite a hard time setting things right. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at what he had to say.

America is Under Homelander’s Thumb

Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video (via Amazon MGM Studios)

Eric Kripke sat down for an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where he revealed that many people are looking to take down Homelander for good. Still, the number of individuals aiming to do so is far less than the number of people who stand in Homelander’s support. So, our heroes are naturally outnumbered and outgunned. Kripke said that, in essence, The Boys Season 5 is all about a resistance standing up to a fascist regime. In his comment, he said-

“They’re trying to mount a real push, but they’re also outgunned, outmanned. You’re in an entire country that has drunk Homelander’s Kool-Aid. They’re outmatched by the size of the hundreds of superheroes that are in every town across the country, who have been given authority over the police. So it really is a true underground resistance against a fascist government”

So, this gives us an idea of what to expect when we tune in to watch The Boys Season 5 as it comes to our screens next year. However, what fans are truly looking forward to is how The Boys Season 5 will integrate characters from Gen V into itself. Overall, the upcoming season could turn out to be an event in itself, and we are all in for it.