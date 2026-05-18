New LEGO Batman Game Secretly Has Rocksteady Behind It and Fans Are Hyped

For years, Batman fans have been hoping to have the same feeling of walking through the dark streets of Gotham and chasing the criminals. The brutal combat, stealth gameplay, the utility tools, and gears were among the key elements that made the Arkham Trilogy so special among gamers. Now, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight has unexpectedly become the center of the renewed hope for future Batman games due to the involvement of Rocksteady developers, the ones behind the OG Batman titles.

Rocksteady’s Surprise Involvement in LEGO Batman Has Fans Dreaming of Arkham-Style Comeback

The Batman Arkham games didn’t just redefine the superhero titles; instead, they set the gold standard for the action-adventure games as a whole. And, we can all agree on the same point that the Batman Arkham Trilogy became the blueprint of all modern superhero games as well.

The upcoming LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight looks like another charming LEGO adaptation. However, recently it has become far more interesting due to the reports that revealed the original Arkham developer, Rocksteady, has co-developed parts of the game alongside TT Games.

Image Credit: LEGO® Batman™: Legacy of the Dark Knight/TT Games

According to the game’s credits, more than 20 Rocksteady developers have contributed to the project. These not only include the programmers who are in the core team of building a game, but also the artists, designers, and producers as well.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight apparently carries a strong Batman Arkham DNA, as seen from the teasers and trailers that we have seen till now. Players can explore Gotham City, experience some sneaky encounters, and use the coolest Batman gadgets that we have already experienced in the Trilogy series. Moreover, apart from the Rocksteady team alone, reports also suggest that the Studio behind Batman: Arkham Origins, Warner Bros. Games Montreal, has also worked on this project.

The Suicide Squad had failed to gain popularity among gamers, and many even questioned the studio about why changing the formula that made Rocksteady legendary in the first place. Now that we are seeing the same studio work on a title that gives players the perfect feeling of nostalgia is not only great but would surely keep a constant smile on your face.